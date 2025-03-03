Deceased KNUST student Joana Yabani is trending online after an old video of her singing Boyz II Men's On Bended Knee surfaced

In the video, the late fourth-year Biological Science student sang with a sweet voice, sparking emotions amongst many concerned Ghanaians

Many people called out her supposed boyfriend, Daniel Tuffour, and expressed their frustrations towards him over allegations linking him to her death

An old video of the deceased Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student, Joana Yabani, singing with a sweet voice has gone viral.

Joana Yabani sang with a sweet voice

The old video was posted by The Vok Official on their TikTok page, igniting emotions in many social media users.

Joana was seated in what looked like an empty lecture hall on the KNUST campus with no sign of anyone in that space.

She sang On Bended Knee, the 1994 top charting song of the American vocal harmony group, Boyz II Men, with a very sweet voice.

Joana, who was a fourth-year Biological Science student, displayed her vocal range in the video, which caught the attention of many Ghanaians.

What we know so far about Joana's case

Her alleged boyfriend, Daniel Tuffour, also a student of KNUST and a suspect, was arrested on Thursday, February 27, 2025. He was also a hostel mate of the deceased.

Authorities, in collaboration with KNUST officials, retrieved missing belongings of the late student Joana Yabani. The items were discovered hidden behind a hostel, thanks to CCTV footage from the school.

Reactions to old video of Joana singing

Joana's sudden rise to fame was the centre of discussion among many social media users who spoke about her sudden death.

Others also mentioned her supposed lover Daniel Tuffour and accused him of allegedly committing the heinous crime.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Joana's sweet voice:

aniajufor said:

"Daniel Tuffour formerly of Prempeh College, why 😭."

Biology Teacher 📚 said:

"Daniel Tuffour Wo Maame tw3. Aboa."

Richway said:

"By now she told Daniel Tuffour “sɛ woyɛ bɛɛma a fa wo nsa ka me na hwɛ”😭

Maafia🎀 said:

"She could sing too 💔💔."

Felicia Mensah935 said:

""She doesn't even know she's a celebrity now 😔."

Joana Yabani’s coursemate pays tribute

YEN.com.gh reported that a coursemate of Joana Yabani spoke out following the tragic passing of the 22-year-old KNUST student.

In a heartfelt post on X, he eulogised Joana, expressing his grief over her untimely demise.

Meanwhile, the main suspect, Daniel Tuffour, has been remanded into police custody for two weeks in connection with her death.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

