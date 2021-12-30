10 best fashion statements Ghanaian celebrities made on the red carpet in 2021

2021 was filled with celebrities taking fashion risks and wearing bold, boundary-pushing outfits especially on the red carpet

Nana Akua Addo channelled the female version of Kanye West's Donda costume at the 2021 Emmys wearing a sultry green dress that was one of her best looks of the year

King Promise's footwear at the 2021 MOBO's established him as one of the best-dressed celebrities and trend-setters of the year

Fashion has indeed come to stay as most Ghanaian celebrities keep raising the bar on the red carpets of events with very jaw-dropping outfits that gets tongues wagging. If you are at an event and want a good view of your favourite celebs, the place to stake out is the red carpet.

From totally masked-up couture to voluminous ball gowns that filled up our entire news feeds, the red carpet plays host to a glittering array of fashion and fads every week.

On the red carpet, celebs strut, fawn and try to put up a good pose for the paparazzi. At most celeb-studded events, the red carpet is the place where the action starts.

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 Stunning fashion statements Ghanaian celebrities made on the red carpet in 2021

NANA AKUA ADO

1.We cant talk about laudable fashion statements and ignore the style icon and enthusiasts herself, Nana Akua Addo. Her look at the 2021 Glitz Fashion Show was a show-stopper.

2. Nana Akua Addo did not leave it there, she blessed our sights with back to back fashion statements that got us talking. Like her puff-red dress with elaborate designs in it at the 2021 VGMA look. It screamed 'regal'!

Berla Mundi

3. The queen of Gh TV Berla Mundi was a force to reckon with in the world of style and fashion this year. She 'dropped' every look on the red carpet like it was 'hot'.

4. Her looks at the VGMA was also one to die for.

Okyeame Kuami

6. The men did not come to play, they came also to slay. Okyeame Kwame served us the best of rich and ethereal traditional fashion in 2021.

7.

Kidi

8. Kidi was literally a personified GQ Magazine at events, on stage and even in his music videos this year. He re-defined fashion and what it is. His VGMA look at the red carpet yelled 'Pop Star'.

Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah's red dress in one definitely going in books. Tailored to fit, what a remarkable fashion statement it was.

King Promise

Sometimes just the right amount of swag is all you need to turn heads on the red carpet and that is what King Promise does best. His looks are simple but could break bank accounts.

Samira Bawumia

We had to save the best for the last so we could properly have our attention fully on the second lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia. She is the epitome of style and grace.

Source: YEN.com.gh