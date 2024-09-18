A famous TikToker, Fairy Mist, got many people talking when she announced that she found an ice cream product that bore the name of the famous Ghanian delicacy, Fufu

She noted that she found it at China Mall, and in a video, she shared her experience of trying it for the first time

Some online users who had tried the product shared their reviews in the comments, while others talked about the name of the brand

A Ghanaian TikToker, Fairy Mist, went viral after sharing a video of her finding an ice cream called Fufu Pop.

Fufu ice cream trends

In the video, the famous TikToker noted that she went shopping at China Mall when she saw the Fufu Pop product in the fridge.

She noted that she had no eye for sweet things but was intrigued that there was a made-in-Gahna product by that name.

Fairy Mist wondered whether it tasted like fufu or was just the name given to the ice cream.

She grabbed different flavours, and when she opened it, it had the shape and colour of a peeled and cooked cassava.

The TikToker, Fairy Mist, noted that it tasted nothing like the original Fufu, the famous Ghanaian delicacy made of boiled plantain and cassava pounded together.

Lady finds Fufu ice cream at China Mall.

Reactions to the Fufu Pop videos

Many people were in awe of an ice cream brand named Fufu Pop. Others wondered what it tasted like and whether it had the original fufu taste.

Many others who had tried the ice cream in the video shared their experiences in the comment section and hinted that it tasted nothing like the original fufu despite it being shaped like cassava.

Below are the interesting reactions from social media users:

Debbie Dollars said:

"Someone please tell her I'm dying😂😂😂The name has nothing to do with the content 😂"

MF🖤🦋 said:

"Is that not cassava 😂💔"

Bel Wisdom said:

"Does it taste like fufu then??"

Dr. Louis | Psychologist said:

"So where’s the “fufu” name from? Just branding? 😁😁"

Martin said:

"3y3 ice joy , fufu pop, banku pop, omotuo pop , ampesie pop😒"

Shelagh said:

"It’s actually nice. Tastes like those milk ice cream you buy growing up. I’ve tasted all the flavours"

𝓢𝓪𝓶𝓲🌟 said:

"Was there Abenkwan flavor? I really see the vision fr"

Lady unwraps Fufu Pop in video.

