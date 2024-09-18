An entertainment analyst, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, has weighed in on Stonebwoy and Baba Sadiq's infamous feud ahead of the upcoming elections

He shared his concerns during a recent interview and referenced how Shatta Wale ended up in a similar situation

YEN.com.gh spoke to Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about his remarks, which have stoked a frenzy on social media

Ghanaian pundit Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh has advised Sadiq Abdulai Abu, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei Central, to distance himself from his feud with Stonebwoy.

In a recent interview with DGN, Boadu-Ayeboafoh recounted the infamous disagreement between Baba Sadiq and Sotnebwoy, which ended up as a police case.

The feud began when the former 3Music CEO favoured King Promise over Stonebwoy in the race for TGMA Artiste of the Year.

The music executive and politician's remarks escalated into a quarrel with Stonebwoy's fans and further strained their already sulking relationship.

Boadu-Ayeboafoh argues that Stonnebwoy's issues with Baba Sadiq could lead to a similar situation as Shatta Wale and Okraku Mantey's case.

"We don't need people in high places battling out in public, making a whole mess of whatever we're trying to build. It's a whole industry. It shouldn't be that one person doesn't like another person, and everything falls apart."

The entertainment analyst advocated for a united front among industry players and established that the tension that could arise when Baba Sadiq achieves his political ambition was unnecessary and could be easily avoided.

Stonebwoy denies Baba Sadiq's allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had rubbished Baba Sadiq's claims that the musician threatened him and his wife's lives.

Stonebwoy described the allegations as "preposterous lies" intended to defame his character.

