Dancehall musician Stonebwoy was spotted attending lectures at GIMPA barely two months after graduating with a second-class upper degree at the same institution in Public Administration

One of his classmates shared a video on TikTok of the 25th TGMA Artist of the Year attending lectures in his pursuit of a Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy

The viral video excited Bhim nation fans, who thronged to the comment section to commend their leader

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy returned to the classroom after graduating from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on July 26, 2024, with a second-class upper degree in Public Administration.

Stonebwoy's classmate drops a video of him attending lectures.

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy back in school

In a new video posted by Stoebwoy's classmate, he was seen carrying a handbag and walking into the lecture hall.

He politely greeted the lecturer before approaching his seat. Some students in the lecture hall were awed after seeing him in their class.

In the caption of the TikTok video by Gilbert Attipoe, he noted that Stonebwoy was pursuing a Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy.

He then commended and wished the dancehall musician well as he furthered his education there.

"@1GAD back to school to study masters in International relations and diplomacy. Well done bro !!!"

Video of Stonebwoy attending lectures.

Reactions to Stonebwoy in class

Many people took to the comment section of the video to commend Stonebwoy for furthering his education.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

lynx_775 said:

"Them go come talk say he no Dey go class"

Awennako6272 said:

"smart move..after music he still go run music Buisiness"

Francis 🌍 said:

"This one alone will motivate alot of youth❤️❤️"

kofi_seyram said:

"please someone should check and see how olukpa is doing 😁"

Mr.Bunny Bless said:

"Humble student"

Jordin Sparks hails Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh reported that American musician Jordin Sparks expressed her admiration for Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy after she released her No Restrictions album on Friday, September 13, 2024.

In a post on X, she talked about her adoration for Stonebwoy after he shared a short performance of his verse in their collaboration.

Many music lovers praised Jordin Sparks and Stonebwoy for their music collaboration, which they termed a hit song.

