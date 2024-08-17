Dancehall musician ShattaWale and socialite Efia Odo caused a stir on social media with their conversation about a video of the latter

Shatta Wale reacted to a video of Efia Odo making a funny walk to his 2016 hit song Kakai inside a thick forest

The conversation between them got many people wondering whether they were back on good terms.

Dancehall musician ShattaWale and actress and socialite Efia Odo have clarified that there was no bad blood between them. This comes after Efia Odo disclosed on the Rants Bants Confessions podcast that they never dated.

Efia Odo and Shatta Wale on X

Shatta Wale posted on his X account a screen-recorded video of Efia Odo vibing to his 2016 hit song, Kakai, from her Snapchat account.

In the video, the Eats Avenue owner was captured tippy-toe like a monkey in a thick forest and laughing hard.

Sharing the video on X, Shatta Wale referred to Efia Odo as the new Artiste of the Year, and he talked about her hilarious actions.

"New artiste of year 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Efiaodo1 🤣🤣🤣🤣Girl Wei Abodam🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," Shatta Wale wrote on X.

Efia Odo saw the post and reacted to it by saying the Blessings hitmaker's popular chant, paah paah paah.

"Paah paah Paah paah😂😂😂," Efia Odo wrote on X.

Efia Odo and Shatta Wale banter on X.

Reactions to Efia and Shatta's post

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians about the interaction between Shatta Wale and Efia Odo on X:

Efia talks about friendship with Shatta

YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo spoke on her friendship with Shatta Wale and Kwesi Arthur during an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show.

She stated that her friendship with Shatta Wale was toxic, so she had to discard it and move on. She explained that she and Kwesi Arthur were just friends, and she was his die-hard fan

