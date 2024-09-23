Sarkodie performed his Shatta Wale featured hit M3gye Wo Girl at the Sarkodie and Friends concert in Amsterdam

The musician performed at the Paradiso music venue, thrilling fans with hits from his catalogue, but it was M3gy Wo Girl that caught the most attention

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have, over the years, had their differences and even engaged in a high-profile beef in 2018

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie thrilled fans in Amsterdam by performing his hit song M3gye Wo Girl, which features Shatta Wale, at the Sarkodie and Friends concert.

The event, which toook place at the Paradiso music venue, saw the musician deliver an exciting set of songs from his extensive catalogue.

Sarkodie performs a song he featured Shatta Wale on, M3 Gye Wo Girl, during his Amsterdam concert. Photo source: sarkodie, shattawalegh

While hits like Adonai and Can't Let You Go kept the audience entertained, M3gye Wo Girl drew the most attention.

The song, a fan favourite, charged up the crowd as they sang the tune word for word. Many social media users found the performance particularly significant as videos of the performance circulated given the history between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale.

The two musicians, once enemies, engaged in a high-profile feud in 2018. During this period, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale exchanged insults through diss tracks as their rift intensified.

Sarkodie's performance causes a stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

1_seabreeze said:

"Sarkodie was like dam….. supposed he and Shatta wale are both on the same page, they would’ve made great bangers"

SirDigital_ wrote:

"Sarkodie has now realised Shattawale's voice is what the people wanna hear and he's taking advantage of it"

yoma_elisha said:

"My only artists in Ghana are Sark and Shatta, but Sarkodie does not want to respect Shatta. Best collaboration ever in Ghana music"

Sarkodie rides bike in Amsterdam

Sarkodie did more than perform in Amsterdam; the musician took time to enjoy the city.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the rapper rode a bike during his stay in the city, and this was documented in a video.

Sarkodie posted an intriguing fact about his bike ride, sharing that he had not ridden a bike in two decades.

