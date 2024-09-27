Kofi Kinaata has earned significant praise from Ghanaian reggae star and media personality Blakk Rasta

On his show, Blakk Rasta assessed how Kofi Kinaata handled himself after his recent fatal accident

The controversial radio broadcaster's remarks about Kofi Kinaata gained significant traction on social media

Kofi Kinaata's vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on his way to his performance in Nkroful.

The musician announced the unfortunate news shortly after it happened, declaring himself as healthy.

However, the Susuka hitmaker said a motor rider who was a victim of the accident sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition.

The unfortunate accident caused Kinaata to end his show abruptly in solidarity with the struggling victim after the accident.

He explained to the audience that he wouldn't want to be seen in a joyous mood as the accident victim suffered in the hospital.

Blakk Rasta, who was a billed act on the show in Nkroful. On the September 26 episode of Blakk Rasta's Taxi Diber show. Tthe radio personality weighed in on how Kofi Kinaata has managed the matters arising after his accident.

On his radio show, Blakk Rasta hailed Kinaata for acknowledging the sensitive nature of the accident and giving it the maturity it deserves.

Blakk Rasta's remarks resonte with fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Blakk Ratsa's comments

kaakyire noted:

this is what we want to see from artists, being happy for each other's success. it's a good thing you are acknowledging him.

Gbetor wrote:

even if am blend I will still tell my son to hold my hand and like ur every video 🫡🙏

Victoria❤️ remarks:

"That guy called Kofi Kinaata he has a solid good training. Look at his gentility, calmness, respectful. He is such a GENTLEMAN indeed. Mr. King Arthur & Aunty Ama have really done a good job"

Man dies after Kinaata's accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the victim of Kofi Kinaata's accident, whom the rapper confirmed to be in critical condition.

