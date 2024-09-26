Kofi Kinaata was involved in a collision recently, and an update regarding the incident has surfaced, with one individual losing his life

Lawrence Sey, one of the motorriders involved in the collision, has been reported dead by the family in an update they gave Gossip 24

The family of the victim is calling for justice as they believe the musician's vehicle was responsible for the accident

Popular Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata was recently involved in a road accident, with new reports suggesting that the collision had claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 22 September 2024, in Aboadze, Western Region.

Kinaata was in a Land Cruiser V8 en route to an event in Nkroful when his vehicle collided head-on with a motorcycle. The rider, Lawrence Sey, was travelling from Agona Nkwanta to Takoradi at the time of the accident. Lawrence reportedly died from his injuries.

The victim's family has since come forward, blaming Kinaata for the crash. According to them, the musician overtook another vehicle, left his lane, and caused the collision. The family claims Lawrence was knocked into a pit, which led to his death.

Lawrence’s family has demanded justice and stated that Kinaata’s team's actions directly caused the fatal accident. They have expressed grief and anger over the loss of their loved one.

Kofi Kinaata, who escaped the accident without injury, addressed the incident on his official X page, assuring fans that he and his team were safe.

Update on Kofi Kinaata incident causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

tinanyarkoa3137 said:

"Awww! May the boy's soul rest in Peace. Oh Honourable Buah"

kpodofrancis4695 commented:

"He left home to feed home has landed him in a different world May God see us through this life journey"

Kofi Kinaata's tribute

The musician addressed the incident during a performance, sending a touching message to the victims.

YEN.com.gh reported that during his performance at Nkroful Kofi Kinaata, he took a break to show respect for the other accident victims admitted to the hospital.

Supporters of the musician widely praised the gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh