Shatta Wale, in a social media post, announced that he will hold an upcoming SAFA rally with his fans soon

The dancehall musician shared his plan to connect with the Ghanaian youth ahead of the 2024 general elections in December

Shatta Wale's announcement triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians in the comment section

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale shared his plans to host a rally event following the recent release of his album.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale announces an upcoming SAFA Rally event. Photo source: @shattawalegh

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale announces SAFA Rally event

The SM Boss released his much-anticipated Shatta And Fans Album (SAFA), a dedication to his fans, on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The dancehall musician later embarked on a tour of Accra dubbed the SAFA Float Accra City Convoy event as part of his effort to promote the album and connect with his fans.

Shatta Wale took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page to announce his maiden SAFA Rally event.

The dancehall musician shared that the event will be a gathering to connect with the Ghanaian youth and speak to them before the upcoming general elections on December 7.

Shatta Wale failed to share more details of the event's date as he hinted that it would be soon.

He wrote:

"GET READY FOR THE #SAFA RALLY , I WILL TALK TO THE YOUTHS OF GHANA BEFORE THIS COMING ELECTIONS BEFORE DEM GO KPAI MOST OF YOU FOR ME .. I NEED YOU ALL SAFE 🚀💪💪."

Check out Shatta Wale's social media post below:

Shatta Wale's announcement stirs reactions

Shatta Wale's announcement of his SAFA Rally event triggered mixed reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

CFC_KwesiPlug commented:

"Make no bro lie you, Shatta represents the youth."

ebk233 commented:

"You can do better, why are you preaching fear into us, or you know something?"

_Mr_Gyan commented:

"We are always ready for you, boss."

OneDonRichy commented:

"You are really a superstar."

dray_lamar1 commented:

"Your fan base must be sick to take you serious.. you think joining a demonstration against our water bodies is not good but joining a rally for you to milk sponsors is the way to go."

blakk_smith commented:

"Thank you, but unfortunately, we are already eating contaminated food grown from these areas being devastated by galamsey. The catastrophe is already in Accra."

Cristiano Ronaldo's son co-signs Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr was spotted jamming to Shatta Wale's Killa Ji Mi song while trimming his hair at Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian Legacy the Barber's barbering shop.

The young Al Nassr Academy player also gave the Ghanaian dancehall musician a shoutout.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh