Celebrities

Coded Of 4x4 Fame Flaunts Handsome Look In Red Suit In Viral Video, Ladies Compliment Him

by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • Coded of 4x4 flaunted his looks in a video, rocking a red suit and showing off his style sense
  • In the video shared by the musician on TikTok, he was all smiles as he flaunted his good looks
  • In the comments section, many Ghanaian ladies admired Coded and complimented his fashion

Ghanaian musician Coded, a member of the popular music group 4x4, wowed fans with a new video on TikTok showing off his stylish fashion style.

Coded Of 4x4, Ghanaian musicians, suits, style, fashions, mens' outfits.
Coded of 4x4 rocks a red suit in viral video and Ghanaians compliment his looks. Photo source: coded4x4
Source: Instagram

In the video, Coded wore a bright red suit paired with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath. A gold chain and earrings complemented the look, adding a touch of elegance.

The video the musician shared on his TikTok account went viral on the platform. Coded was all smiles as he flaunted his appearance, showing off his good looks and style.

In the comments section, numerous Ghanaians admired the musician’s appearance. Many complimented his fashion sense and praised how well he pulled off the rich-looking suit. The ladies especially could not get over how handsome Coded looked.

Coded's red-suit look sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Hope&pray said:

"This guy like looking fresh too much ,eeii no be today ooh"

One-GOD Tv wrote:

"I don’t know why I’m still smiling 😊. It’s like I’ve seen one of the living legends"

skinny commented:

"When it come to fashion no celeb come's close to CODED"

Decute commented:

"Coded dirrr he’s a free spirited guy ooo!!!! He’s always smiling"

Trophy Mimi said:

"I'm here smiling like mumu. dem use fine man curse me🤣"

Daddy Lumba's fashion choices ridiculed

While Coded was trending for his fashion choices, highlife legend Daddy Lumba's was having the opposite effect.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the musician was spotted wearing a pair of sneakers that were perceived to be fake Gucci.

The highlife legend got teased for wearing a Cuggi outfit as he posed alongside top TV personality Serwaa Amihere.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh

