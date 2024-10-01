Gospel singer Obaapa Christy's ex-husband, Pastor Love, has been sentenced to a four-year jail term

Pastor Love was jailed by a circuit court in Accra for defrauding a man named Samuel Amankwaah

A video of him being whisked away after the court conviction has popped up online, sparking reactions

Pastor Hammond Love, the ex-husband of gospel singer Obaapa Christy, has been sentenced to a four-year jail term.

As previously reported, Pastor Love was jailed for a fraud-related case in 2016. He sold a car that did not belong to him.

Following the news of his conviction, a video showed Pastor Love being whisked away to begin his sentence.

In the video, the head pastor of Action Grace Chapel is seen wearing an ash-coloured suit and in the middle of two men believed to be police officers.

The two men escorted Pastor Love, who walked like someone in handcuffs, to a blue-coloured car parked a few meters away.

Watch below for the video as shared by Kofi TV:

Car Pastor Love sold valued at $50k

New information has emerged that the car in question was a Toyota Highlander exported from the US.

The reports indicate that the type of Highlander was estimated to cost $50,000 at the time.

Ghanaians react to Pastor Love's conviction

The video sparked reactions from social media users. Many shared varying opinions on the matter.

Alberta S Frempong said:

He let his enemies got him

Doc Smart Gee said:

4 years is too small nah they should have give him 99 thousand 700 hundred and some coins years 🤣🤣🤣

Ophelia Manu Praise said:

KOFI TV Pastor Love is suffering from pride and arrogance its serious, I think he will learn the hard way when he gets to the CORRECTION CENTRE.

Pastor Love apologises for outbursts at ex-wife

Meanwhile, the sentencing comes barely four weeks after Pastor Love's recent outbursts against his ex-wife.

In the angry outburst, Pastor Love alleged that Obaapa Christy had slept with Kyiri Abosom and other men while married.

Following his claims, the pastor went on Peace FM to apologise for his allegations, citing his anger as the cause.

Amid their troubles, a video of the gospel singer and her young son spending quality time surfaced online.

