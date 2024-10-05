Kar Lite made an appearance on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Show Time on Friday, October 4, 2024, and showed off his dance moves

In a video from the show that he shared on his TikTok page, the social media sensation entertained the actress with his moves, and McBrown eventually joined in

Kar Lite has shot to fame through his funny viral TikTok videos, making fun songs with the names of big brands

Social media star Kar Lite made an appearance on Nana Ama McBrown’s ‘Onua Show Time’ on Friday, October 4, 2024. The TikTok sensation entertained the audience by showing off his dance moves, which became the highlight of the show.

Kar Lite amused McBrown with his energetic dance moves. The actresses eventually joined him, creating an exciting moment that thrilled both the live audience and social media users.

The video, later shared by Kar Lite on his TikTok page, has ] gone viral. Fans and followers of Kar Lite praised his dance moves.

Kar Lite has risen to fame by creating humorous songs using the names of popular brands like Kivo, Milo, and Dragon, among others. Many Ghanaians expressed excitement over his newfound fame.

Kar Lite sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mr Quarm said:

"Herrr Kar Lite ☺️✌️The Best Comes from the West Ampa😁"

𝓜𝓪𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓴𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓭𝓾 said:

"This guy shine just dey sweet me… it’s your time lite "

@ericay100ote

"Charlie the can dance 😅 big ups bro 💯🔥"

man of good words said:

"When ever I come to TikTok my prayer is to meet Karlite 🥰🥰🥰🥰and the pregnant man 😂😂😂😂I love them waaaa"

Bigg_paradise said:

"Naaa this guy is super talented"

success wrote:

"Kar lite is super talented"

Kar Lite and McBrown eat Kivo gari

Kar Lite and McBrown share a very close bond, and it goes beyond dancing.

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown and Kar Lite ate together on the show.

The video sparked reactions from social media users as they praised the collaboration between McBrown and the viral sensation, who is now a Kivo brand influencer.

