Akwaboah and his sister got emotional when they visited their father, Akwaboahsenior'ss burial site

Thesinger'ss sister was unconsolable as she went on her knees and wept next to the tombstone of her father

The video shared by blogger Zionfelix elicited sad reactions from social media users who dropped words of consolation

Renowned Ghanaian musician Akwaboah and his sister could not hold back their emotions when they visited the grave of their late father, Kwadwo Akwaboah, popularly known as Akwaboah Senior.

Akwaboah and sister at father's burial ground. Photo source: zionfleixdotcom

Source: Instagram

In a sad moment captured on video, the siblings were seen mourning at the burial site, paying tribute to their father.

Akwaboah Senior, a celebrated Highlife legend, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The video, which was shared by popular blogger Zionfelix, showed Akwaboah and his sister standing before their father's tombstone.

While Akwaboah stood silently, his sister, overcome with grief, went down on her knees and wept uncontrollably next to the grave.

The video sparked reactions on social media, with fans and well-wishers sending their condolences to the grieving siblings.

Akwaboah and sister make many sad

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ayamamaryam said:

"Awwwww the first time I watched that man 😭"

miz_hanugold commented:

"May His Beautiful Soul keep Resting In The Bossom Of Our LORD JESUS CHRIST AMEN"

gucci.cryme said:

"Ooh but ɔfa has grown u don’t need to cry like that 😍"

felicia.donkor.777 commented:

"If your father couldn't give you sense whilst he was alive hw is it possible after death ,Is only the supreme GOD that can do that sis"

4evasandy_shero said:

"This Man suffered awww hmmm"

Akwaboah marvels at expensive fish

In a more lighthearted moment, Akwaboah was in awe when he was served a very expensive fish.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician was served a small meal for a high price when he visited a popular restaurant.

The footage sparked reactions and got many folks laughing hysterically as they wondered why he did not order any local food from the menu.

Source: YEN.com.gh