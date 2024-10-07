Global site navigation

Stephen Appiah And Dede Ayew Hang Out, Jam To Black Sherif's January 9th Song In Video
Celebrities

Stephen Appiah And Dede Ayew Hang Out, Jam To Black Sherif's January 9th Song In Video

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Stephen Appiah and Dede Ayew were spotted hanging out and conversing while travelling in a luxurious car
  • In a social media video, the two Ghanaian football legends were jamming to Black Sherif's January 9th song
  • The video of Stephen Appiah and Dede Ayew jamming to Black Sherif's song has sparked numerous reactions

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and Le Havre attacker Dede Ayew made the headlines after a video of them surfaced on social media.

Stephen Appiah and Dede Ayew hang out and jam to Black Sherif's January 9th song. Photo source: @stephenappiahofficial @blacksherif_ @andreayew10
Stephen Appiah and Dede Ayew hang out and jam to Black Sherif's January 9th song. Photo source: @stephenappiahofficial @blacksherif_ @andreayew10
Source: Instagram

Stephen Appiah and Dede Ayew hang out

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stephen Appiah, Dede Ayew, and Fiifi Tackie, the spokesperson for the Ayew family, were spotted hanging out together as they cruised in a luxurious car in town.

The two Ghanaian football icons, beaming with excitement, lavished praise on each other as they jammed to Black Sherif's 2024 smash hit, January 9th, with Fiifi Tackie in the car.

Stephen Appiah and Dede Ayew have always had a special bond. The retired footballer mentored the Le Havre AC attacker towards the end of his stint with the Black Stars.

The two men have also served as captains of the senior national team in multiple competitions, including the FIFA World Cup.

Watch the video below:

Stephen Appiah and Dede Ayew stir reactions

The video of Stephen Appiah and Dede Ayew jamming to Black Sherif's January 9th song triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

Sk Lopito commented:

"You people destroyed Black Stars in the name of Captainship. You are now happy out there, and we Ghanaians cannot support our own country in terms of football. Hmm I now support Argentina 🥰."

originoriginatesoriginal commented:

"I think Appiah clicks with Andre better."

McGee commented:

"The legends 🙌 👏 💙."

EasyMoneySniper commented:

"You like flexing 😂😂😂."

kanubee commented:

"Much respect for you, brothers."

Pana Maxwell commented:

"The two great legends of Black Stars nobody can take from."

johnsonfaneyaidam commented:

"This is lovely to see, man.😁💯."

Stephen Appiah celebrates his son's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Appiah celebrated his footballer son, Rodney Appiah's 23rd birthday on October 3, 2024.

The former footballer shared photos, videos, and a heartwarming message to mark his son's new milestone on his special day.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh

