Championrolie, in a social media post, celebrated after he was officially verified on the TikTok platform

The DWP Academy dancer shared a video of himself dancing in front of the Sultan Mosque in Singapore

Championrolie's colleague Endurance Grand and fans took to social media to celebrate his milestone

Dance With a Purpose (DWP) Academy dancer Championrolie has been officially verified on TikTok.

DWP Academy dancer Championrolie celebrates after getting verified on TikTok. Photo source: @championrolie

The young, talented choreographer became the latest member of the popular dance group, following Lisa Quarma and Endurance Grand, to land a verification on the platform.

Championrolie celebrates TikTok verification

Championrolie took to his TikTok page to announce his verification. To celebrate his new milestone, he shared a short video of himself dancing in front of the famous Sultan Mosque in Singapore.

In the caption of the social media post, the dancer expressed his excitement at getting verified and thanked fans for the support he has received since he and his colleagues from the DWP Academy burst onto the scene.

"The week started with a verification on here 🥹💛🎉 Thank yall for the support throughout this time. More to come."

Championrolie's groupmate, Endurance Grand, also congratulated him on social media and promised to celebrate his new milestone at an event on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Watch the videos below:

Championrolie's verification excites fans

Many fans thronged to Championrolie's comments section to congratulate him for his new achievement. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their views.

Calmly_fire commented:

"Congratulations, the Kwabena of our Abena😊."

Kelewele commented:

"At long last🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 congratulations Champion!"

Secretary Kim commented:

"Congratulations ooo🎊🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉🎉 see how it’s seated 😫😫😫very mindful."

Abena crispy commented:

"I was just waiting for your verification and am very happy 🥰🥰👍."

Sweet Barbie Officials said:

"Finally ooo proud of you champ 😊."

lovely commented:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉."

Hawa YAKUBU commented:

"Original one. Congratulations to you 🎉🎉🎉🎉."

Ugly Kita commented:

"I don’t think he’s even happy the way I am now Eyy 😂😂 congratulations 🎉🎊🍾🙌🥂."

Beckline55 commented:

"Awww, I have been a follower since 1957😀🤗 Congrats on your verification."

