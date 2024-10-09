Ace gospel singer Georgia Adjei has honoured her colleague Empress Gifty for her benevolence in the past

At Georgia's Royal Worship concert in Accra, the singer recounted how Gifty bailed her out financially

She presented the singer with a beautiful pencil portrait at her recently held Royal Worship concert

Gospel singer and TV personality Gifty Adorye, popularly known as Empress Gifty, has received high praise from her senior colleague Georgia Adjei.

Georgia Adjei publicly honoured Empress Gifty during her Royal Worship event on Sunday, October 6, at the Global Prayer Palace in Shiashie, Accra, by presenting her with a pencil portrait.

According to Georgia, her actions towards Empress Gifty were in gratitude for the singer helping her through a difficult period following surgery.

Georgia Adjei honours Empress Gifty for offering her help in her time of need. Photo source: @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Sharing her testimony, Adjei explained how a chance encounter with Empress Gifty cushioned her during her financial struggles.

Following a surgery that had depleted her resources, she found herself with only GH₵30 to her name and medical instructions not to go hungry.

"I decided to visit Kwadwo Dickson of Angel FM, who is like a brother, for some financial assistance. Upon reaching there, I met Empress Gifty, who, without knowing my situation, asked me to wait for her. Surprisingly, she gave me money that sustained me for one week."

The timing of the gesture proved crucial, as Georgia discovered that Kwadwo Dickson, whom she had originally intended to seek help from, had already left the office.

The money from Empress Gifty covered both her transportation and essential food supplies.

"Today, if I am alive, God did it through Empress Gifty," Adjei said, her voice thick with emotion. "I was hungry after my surgery, and she came through for me. Empress Gifty didn't know how much the money she gave me meant to me - it saved me."

Adjei, celebrating 30 years in ministry this year, explained that she had been waiting for the right moment to show her appreciation.

She is the woman behind many hits, including Enye Mahooden, Dea Awurade Aye Me, Nyame Teasefo, Praise The Lord, and Boa Me Awurade.

The tribute deeply moved Empress Gifty, who herself also underwent surgery after an accident. She expressed her gratitude for the recognition from the legendary gospel musician.

Watch the video below:

Empress Gifty schools Serwaa Amihere

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty taught Serwaa Amihere the difference between shaking one's behind and walking.

In an exclusive interview with GHOne TV, she spoke about her fashion style and social media presence after questions about posting online.

The Watch Me hitmaker said she did not want to be put in a box and that her husband had no issues with her 'wild' social media antics.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh