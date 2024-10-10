Star actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown may become Ghana's vice president in the future

Prophet Francis Amoako Attah shared the prophecy for McBrown during an interview on Angel FM

A video of his prophecy, which emerged online, has excited McBrown's fans and other Ghanaians

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, founder of Lord's Parliament Chapel International, has predicted a political future for actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Apostle Amoako Attha prophesied that the actress and media personality would likely become the vice president of Ghana.

Prophet Amoako Attah says Nana Ama McBrown may become Ghana's vice president. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

McBrown to become Ghana's vice president

Even though the Onua TV presenter has never been involved in politics, the 'man of God' indicated that she has the anointing to become the nation's vice president.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, Prophet Amoako Attah emphasized the divine protection surrounding McBrown's destiny, asserting that no opposition could derail her predetermined path to leadership.

"The clouds that have gathered for that lady, enemies may try, but they cannot quench her glory. She is not just an ordinary person; one day, she can rise to become this country's vice president."

Watch the prophecy below:

Prophecy about McBrown sparks reactions

The prophetic declaration has generated considerable buzz among the actress' fanbase, who have long admired her journey from actress to multi-faceted media personality. Her rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of Ghana's most recognised faces has often been cited as an inspiration to many. It is no wonder many were excited by the prophecy.

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

"I BELIEVE IT, THAT WOMAN KNOWS GOD AND GOD KNOWS HER. hweeee a lot of people don't know her."

berimatuffour said:

"Some bloggers won't post this da if like soman hungry man or women insulting her anka, they will be posting it, I keep on saying this, this woman is far gone, and no one can do anything abt it!!!!!!!! Her fame will never die, her great great children will even enjoy her fame!!! McBrown no size❤️."

ohemaa.blizzy said:

It is possible 🙏❤️

MMcBrown flaunts GH¢2m Escalade

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Nana Ama McBrown had many people talking about a Cadillac Escalade she owns.

In a video she shared on her TikTok page, she promoted Kivo products while singing and dancing to musician Kweku Darlington's Grateful To Your Ex.

Many Ghanaians were left in awe when they saw the luxury cars worth over GH¢2 million in the video.

