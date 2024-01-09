Media personality Nana Romeo Welewele has sent a word of appreciation to hardworking Ghanaian women

In a self-recorded video, he said such women are very grateful whenever a man does something for them. However, broke women always complain about things

He also admonished broke women to work hard to earn more money for themselves

Media personality Nana Romeo Welewele has shown love to hardworking women who appreciate the little things their men do for them.

In a video, he noted that even though such women have their own money, they don't fail to show appreciation whenever a man goes out of his way to get something for them, no matter how small.

According to Nana Romeo, hardworking women usually show appreciation for the things men do for them, unlike broke ladies. He intimated that broke women disturb men with so many demands but never appreciate anything done for them.

He claimed they make it seem like the man owes them based on how they react to receiving gifts. Nana Romeo said money is hard for men to make; therefore, women must appreciate what men give them.

He also intimated that men no longer give gifts because women fail to appreciate what they do for them.

In addition, he advised women to work harder to support themselves and to stop pestering men for everything.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See some below.

queen_nanendy said:

Bitter truth and the feel of entitlement

officialamaghana added:

Ampa paa nebu but bo)ho gerrs will vex o

beeagye said:

This is so funny but true

sakyigrace said:

This ❤️❤️ ❤️. Ahiafuo wo ahomaso)

perfectlooksbyell said:

Nebu Buoho fo) y3dawase

