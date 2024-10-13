Rapper Edem rocked a white shirt that had actress Nana Ama McBrown's beautiful face printed boldly on the front

The video was captured at the 2024 edition of Tidal Rave where the rapper performed at together with other Ghanaian musicians

Many people thronged to the comment section of the video to express their excitement after watching the video

Rapper Edem excited many fans of actress Nana Ama McBrown when he took over the stage at Tidal Rave wearing a shirt with her face boldly printed on it.

The rapper performed at the 2024 edition of Tidal Rave, which was held at the La Palm Royal Royal Beach Hotel on October 12, 2024.

2024 Tidal Rave: Edem wears a shirt with McBrown's face on It during his performance.

Source: Instagram

Edem wears McBrown's branded shirt

In the introduction of his performance, Edem replicated the king scene in musician Gambo's Drip, in which he was featured.

He was seated on a royal chair wrapped in kente, surrounded by four women who were also dressed like royalty in their lovely kente and gold ensembles.

After performing his verse on Drip, he got up from the golden chair and took off the kente cloth to show off the beautiful face of McBrown, which was boldly printed on the front of the shirt.

Edem then removed the gold ensembles he was wearing as he charged up to perform his 2012 hit song, Heyba, while the four ladies got off the stage to the backstage.

Edem wears a McBrown shirt.

Reactions to Edem wearing a McBrown shirt

Many Ghanaians who are fervent fans of McBrown expressed their surprise when they saw Edem take off the kente cloth and display the actress's face on his white shirt.

Below are the reactions of McBrown's fans to the video:

trishawhyte91 said:

"He's rocking the queen 's shirt🔥"

4evasandy_shero said:

"Every sensible person loves McBrown"

paul_ticklyn said:

"Wow I love how he promotes Mcbrown. Ebi so Edem. You bad"

iam_adwoasweetsweet said:

"Aww this is so beautiful to watch 😍"

eyetrackgps_ghana_ said:

"McBrown for President >>>>>>>>>>>>"

Edem performing at Tidal Rave.

Kwesi Arthur enjoys gari soakings at Tidal Rave

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Kwesi Arthur prepared his signature gari soakings and enjoyed the snack before performing The Anthem at the 2024 Tidal Rave at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The celebrated American-based Ghanaian rapper expressed his appreciation to his fans for their support despite his long hiatus from the music scene.

Ghanaians in the comment section expressed their excitement when they saw him take over the stage with the bowl of gari soakings.

