Afronita, in a video, packed a suitcase of numerous items she bought for young disabled dancer Taty Afrokid

The dancer bought several sneakers, clothes, books, an iPad and several school items for the young boy and disclosed that she planned to surprise him with it

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were impressed by the charitable gesture made by the dancer, praising her

Popular Ghanaian dancer Afronita has melted hearts across social media with a video shared on her Instagram account.

Afronita makes a surprise package for a young disabled boy in the video. Photo source: afronitaa

Source: Instagram

In the video, Afronita packed a suitcase full of items for Taty Afrokid, a young disabled dancer from Uganda who is a big fan of Afronita.

In the video, the dancer selected numerous gifts for the young boy, which included several pairs of sneakers, clothes, books, an iPad, and various school supplies. Afronita disclosed that she had planned this thoughtful surprise to support Taty in his personal and educational growth.

The act of kindness sparked admiration among her followers. The comments section of the video was filled with comments from Ghanaians who expressed their deep appreciation for AAfronita'sgenerosity. The young dancer, who is the founder of Afro Star Kids Academy, has publicly shared her admiration for kids and won the hearts of many with the gesture.

Afronita wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

cr.ystal466 said:

"Adomah u did this,is the packing for me, wife material 100yards,infact may God replenish everything u spend on people and bless u back in double fold"

little_is_much_1 commented:

"Herrrrrrr this girl 😢God bless you Stargyal and replenish every dime spent on this boy🙏🏻"

behaizel said:

"No man born of a woman can bring you down🙏. You are lovely and may God continue to bless you"

Dancegod Lloyd narrates how Afronita joined DWP Academy

AAfronita'sjourney to the top has been beautiful to watch. Dancegod Lloyd narrated how it all started.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the veteran dancer shared how he recruited Afronita for the DWP Academy.

He shared that they met at an eatery when Afronita was only 12 years old and she expressed her interest in dancing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh