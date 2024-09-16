TV3 Talented Kids Season 14 winner, Abigail Dromo, secured the Glitz Africa Young Star award at its 9th annual celebration

She dropped a heartfelt message thanking her fans for their support while showing off her citation, plaque and beautiful dress

Many people congratulated her in the comment section, while others talked about how gorgeous she looked

Talented dancer Abigail Dromo was adjudged the winner of the Young Star Award of Glitz Africa's 9th annual Women of the Year Honours 2024.

Abigail Dromo wins the Glitz Africa Young Star Award. Image Credit: @abigail_dromo

Abigail wins award

The TV3 Talented Kids Season 14 winner rocked a coloured African print ball gown with a low cut back and styled with a yellow peplum around her waistline.

In the caption of the social media post, she shared a touching message thanking all her supporters for riding with her throughout her dance journey.

"Oh what a Night!!!🤩✨ To everyone who has stood by, supported, and cheered on this incredible journey—thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. Your little star has shown that no barrier is too great to break when passion, resilience, and love light the way."

The BGT star spoke about the recognition and noted that it was a testament to what was possible when dreams defied limits.

In the message, the partially hearing-impaired dancer wrote that the award was a step in breaking the status quo and soaring beyond and thanked the Glitz Africa team for the incredible recognition.

"Her recognition as *Young Star of the Year 2024* at the Ghana Women of the Year Awards is a testament to what is possible when dreams defy limits. Together, we are proving that true strength comes from within. Here’s to breaking the status quo and soaring beyond!"

Abigail Dromo receives her award.

Reactions to Abigail Dromo's award

Many people congratulated Abigail Dromo on recently securing an award at the Glitz Awards. Others also talked about how beautiful she looked in her gown.

Below are the lovely comments from social media users:

Sun🌞 said:

"Afronitaa was right when she said "there was something special about Abigail that gave her goosebumps🥺" congratulations BigStar🥰"

ABENA MANTEBEA🦋🤍 said:

"Abigail will go far in Jesus name🙏🏿❤️"

Lisa Quama said:

"Congratulations 😍🔥"

Global Mama La Bai💛🌎🏆sa said:

"Congratulations baby girl🥳 this is soooo beautiful, trust me the world is not ready for you yet!!! Praying for more of this to come… well deserved ❤️❤️"

king_devs1 said:

"Chale am I the only person sooo happy for this little one without knowing her whereabout 🔥🥰🥰"

Abigail Dromo bags Glitz Africa award.

Biskit and Abigail go swimming

YEN.com.gh reported that Talented Kids winners Abigail Dromo and Biskit went swimming and did a TikTok trend in a pool.

In the video, they did the 'Give Me My Money' trend with two other friends while showing off their swimming skills.

People admired the two dancers' friendship despite being Talented Kids winners from different seasons.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

