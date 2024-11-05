Kwadwo Sheldon, in a video, challenged Shatta Wale to a boxing bout to resolve their longstanding feud

The YouTuber said that a boxing match with Shatta Wale would draw crowds and generate money for charity

Kwadwo Sheldon's challenge to Shatta Wale for a boxing match triggered reactions on social media

Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has called on dancehall musician Shatta Wale to resolve their recent feud.

Content creator Kwadwo Sheldon challenges Shatta Wale to a boxing match to settle their feud. Photo source: @kwadwosheldon and @shattawalenima

In a recent X space session with fans on Monday, November 4, 2024, Shatta Wale fumed as he lashed out at Black Sherif for posting a photo of him in an unimpressive outfit on his Snapchat page.

The SM boss warned his colleague to stop disrespecting him before he ended his blossoming music career.

Shatta Wale also accused Kwadwo Sheldon of creating tensions between himself and his colleague Black Sherif after he recently criticised his fashion choices on a podcast.

The dancehall musician also warned the content creator to stop poking his nose in his matters and threatened to involve the police in their issue.

Kwadwo Sheldon calls for boxing match

In response to Shatta Wale's warning, Kwadwo Sheldon called for Shatta Wale to accept his request to engage in a boxing match to end their feud.

The YouTuber said that a boxing bout between him and the SM boss would bring a large crowd to witness it and raise funds that can be donated to many charity organisations in Ghana.

Kwadwo Sheldon also claimed that Shatta Wale would not last long in the boxing ring and would suffer a big defeat if they decided to engage in a bout.

Watch the video below:

Kwadwo Sheldon's comments stir reactions

Kwadwo Sheldon's challenge to Shatta Wale triggered many reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

kwajogilberto commented:

"What happened to Asamoah Gyam Boxing promotion? I think we need him at this time."

nayooka_boss said:

"You broke your own promise, man 😢😢😢."

_1he_process_ commented:

"Head am s3n for boxing😂😂😂. but if you head am dier, total knockout😂😂."

sunnyjacklele said:

"You fit stand for Shatta front 😂❤️."

iamycking commented:

"Simple, bro, but as we all know, Wale won’t accept this challenge 😂😂."

mmw_melly said:

"Make somebody tell Sheldon say we dey ein back 😂😂😂."

Shatta Wale tells Black Sherif to apologise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale demanded a public apology from Black Sherif after he shared a photo of him in an unimpressive outfit.

The dancehall musician expressed frustration over this response, stating that his comments on the podcast were meant as constructive feedback, not an insult.

