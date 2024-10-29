Famous Ghanaian YouTuber reacted after former American president Donald Trump mistakenly tagged him in a post on X

In the post, the former American president was sending a message about the upcoming elections to eligible voters

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to inform Trump that he had made a mistake as they hinted that Sheldon was from Ghana

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has reacted after former American president Donald Trump mistakenly tagged him in a post on the social media platform, X.

Trump tags Sheldon on X

The former president made a post telling American voters that he made a mistake in a previous post about the ballot request deadline in a previous post.

Trump noted that the deadline was October 25, adding that eligible American voters could vote before November 2, 2024.

"@kwadwosheldon We made a mistake! The absentee ballot request deadline was 10/25. BUT YOU CAN VOTE EARLY UNTIL SATURDAY 11/2! "

The former president encouraged all citizens to vote and to do it early. He also told them to ensure that they have a plan to vote.

"Make sure your vote counts, VOTE EARLY! Otherwise, make sure you have a plan to VOTE."

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon quoted the post and reacted by telling Trump to leave him alone. He added three crying emojis to the end of his message.

"Bro I’m begging you leave me alone 😭😭😭"

Kwadwo Sheldon's reaction

Reactions to Kwadwo Sheldon's post

Many people in the comment section of Trump's post told him that he had mistakenly tagged Sheldon.

Netizens hinted that the YouTuber was Ghanaian and had nothing to do with the message he put there to American voters.

The hilarious reactions from Ghanaians are below:

@Mr_Gidiglo said:

"Trump, Kwadwo Sheldon is a Ghanaian 🇬🇭"

@EddieTheKin said:

"What on earth is Kwadwo Sheldon doing here"

@As3mabagh1 said:

"Eii this bi where u reach 😂😂"

@Tim_RMCF said:

"Make them press your neck"

@ArnoldLilbby said:

"Sheldon Ad3n wak)gye US citizenship anaa??🤔🤔"

Sheldon quizzes Bawumia at presser

YEN.com.gh reported that YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon raised concerns about high data costs at Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's meeting with the media on August 26, 2024.

In answering the YouTuber's question, Dr Bawumia said the introduction of Starlink would serve as competition for other telcos.

Many people were not pleased with the NPP flagbearer's response to the question and called him out in the comments section on social media.

