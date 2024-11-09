Madam Rita Mensah, the first lady to feature in the MTN MoMo advert, was honoured at the recently held 15 National Stakeholders Dinner and Awards ceremony

At the ceremony, she was awarded GH¢30,000, and in her short speech, she thanked the telco giant for all that they had done for her as she bragged about the MTN MoMo service

The lady who was known for a popular catchphrase, Me Nsa Aka, was overwhelmed with joy as she was honoured at the event

MTN MoMo Ghana LTD honoured Madam Rita Mensah, the first lady to feature in the first commercial some 15 years ago when MTN Ghana officially launched the MoMo service on July 21, 2009.

MTN honours Madam Rita

Madam Rita was honoured at the MTN Momo at the 15 National Stakeholders Dinner and Awards ceremony, held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, on November 8, 2024.

Madam Rita, who holds the bragging rights as the first person to feature in the MTN MoMo advert some 15 years ago, was awarded a cash prize of GH¢30,000.

She is also popularly known for her catchphrase “Me Nsa Aka o Me Nsa Aka“, which she said after receiving her MoMo alert in the first MoMo advert.

In a short speech at the ceremony, she thanked MTN Ghana for all they had done for her and congratulated the telco giant on marking 15 years of service.

She also bragged about the MoMo service gaining prominence after Ghanaians doubted it during its inception in 2009.

Madam Rita being awarded.

The first MTN MoMo commercial.

