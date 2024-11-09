Man Overjoyed After Seeing Despite Driving His Cybertruck In Adum Kumasi, Video
- A Ghanaian man, Osanju, shared an exciting video of seeing a Cybertruck in person for the first time
- The TikToker noted that famous Ghanaian business mogul Dr Odsei Kwame Despite was the one driving the luxury car
- Many people shared diverse opinions as they watched Kumasi residents living in Adum mob the expensive car
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A Ghanaian TikToker, Osanju, was overjoyed when he saw famous Ghanaian business mogul, Dr OSei Kwame Despite, driving his Cybertruck around Kumasi.
Despite's Cybertruck in Kumasi
In the short video, the Ghanaian TikToker was all smiles as he took a selfie while Despite's Cybertruck drove towards his direction.
Several people who were awed by the beauty of the Cybertruck ran after it as they recorded and took pictures of the luxurious vehicle on their smartphones.
John Dumelo replaces faulty streetlights in the Airport Residential Area, video trends as peeps hail him
In the video's description, Osanju noted that the expensive vehicle with a starting price of $94,490 (GH¢1,558,308.76 ) was his dream car.
Despite driving his Tesla Cybertruck.
Reactions to Despite's Cybertruck
Many social media users in the post's comment section were in disbelief that Osanju's dream car was a Cybertruck.
Others also shared exciting reactions to the video as they talked about how Despite was mobbed on the streets because of his Cybertruck.
Below are the opinions of social media users:
com_e_dy said:
"your dream car is cybertruck ?? 😂😂😂😂😂"
nanagyamfi said:
"When I see this car, all I see is roofing sheets 😂"
bogasylvia😎 said:
"This car looks easy to make o you just have to get Silva shine tsw"
@Bronze Winneck said:
"How can this car be your dream car??? Just asking"
Nafeesah_Tako🦋💎 said:
"Somebody said it looks like 555 nky3nsen you can’t give Ghanaians pressure"
Baltasar Ebang Engonga said:
"So if kantanka did this one will it have the praise and respect as this is having 😏"
Trotro driver and mate pose with Cybertruck
YEN..com.gh reported that a trotro driver and his mate did not let the opportunity of experiencing a Tesla Cybertruck pass them by.
A video of them stopping their commercial bus to take pictures with business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's Tesla Cybertruck has gone viral.
The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they shared their views about the incident.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.