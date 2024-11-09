A Ghanaian man, Osanju, shared an exciting video of seeing a Cybertruck in person for the first time

The TikToker noted that famous Ghanaian business mogul Dr Odsei Kwame Despite was the one driving the luxury car

Many people shared diverse opinions as they watched Kumasi residents living in Adum mob the expensive car

A Ghanaian TikToker, Osanju, was overjoyed when he saw famous Ghanaian business mogul, Dr OSei Kwame Despite, driving his Cybertruck around Kumasi.

Man overjoyed after seeing Despite in town with his Cybertruck in Adum, Kumasi. Image Credit: @utvghana and @mr.sanjus

Source: TikTok

Despite's Cybertruck in Kumasi

In the short video, the Ghanaian TikToker was all smiles as he took a selfie while Despite's Cybertruck drove towards his direction.

Several people who were awed by the beauty of the Cybertruck ran after it as they recorded and took pictures of the luxurious vehicle on their smartphones.

In the video's description, Osanju noted that the expensive vehicle with a starting price of $94,490 (GH¢1,558,308.76 ) was his dream car.

Despite driving his Tesla Cybertruck.

Reactions to Despite's Cybertruck

Many social media users in the post's comment section were in disbelief that Osanju's dream car was a Cybertruck.

Others also shared exciting reactions to the video as they talked about how Despite was mobbed on the streets because of his Cybertruck.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

com_e_dy said:

"your dream car is cybertruck ?? 😂😂😂😂😂"

nanagyamfi said:

"When I see this car, all I see is roofing sheets 😂"

bogasylvia😎 said:

"This car looks easy to make o you just have to get Silva shine tsw"

@Bronze Winneck said:

"How can this car be your dream car??? Just asking"

Nafeesah_Tako🦋💎 said:

"Somebody said it looks like 555 nky3nsen you can’t give Ghanaians pressure"

Baltasar Ebang Engonga said:

"So if kantanka did this one will it have the praise and respect as this is having 😏"

Trotro driver and mate pose with Cybertruck

YEN..com.gh reported that a trotro driver and his mate did not let the opportunity of experiencing a Tesla Cybertruck pass them by.

A video of them stopping their commercial bus to take pictures with business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's Tesla Cybertruck has gone viral.

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they shared their views about the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh