Agado Waakye was spotted playing video games with Aaron Adatsi in the living room of an apartment

The TikTok sensation conversed with Adatsi while sitting on their couch as Kyekyeku was busy on a call

Agado Waakye also hinted at a future collaboration with Aaron Adatsi and Kyekyeku on a major project

Ghanaian TikTok star Agado Waakye hinted at a collaboration with actors Aaron Adatsi and Kyekyeku after a video of them hanging out surfaced on social media.

Agado Waakye plays video games with Aaron Adatsi and Kyekyeku and hints at a future collaboration. Photo source: @agadowaakyetotheworld

The social media sensation burst onto the Ghanaian entertainment scene in 2024 with his dance moves and comedic antics.

Agado Waakye's instant popularity earned him a feature in music duo DopeNation's 2024 smash hit song, Zormizor (Asabone) video.

Agado Waakye plays with Aaron Adatsi, Kyekyeku

Agado Waakye took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself chilling with Aaron Adatsi and his Cost Of Love TV series castmate Kyekyeku in an apartment.

Agado Waakye and Aaron Adatsi conversed with each other as they played video games on their Playstation console while sitting on the couch in their plush living room.

The TikTok sensation looked serious, while the YOLO actor, who recently starred in a movie with Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, relaxed comfortably and looked to be comfortably winning their FIFA game.

While the two men were occupied with their video gaming activity, Kyekyeku was spotted conversing on his smartphone while they were being recorded on camera.

In the caption of the social media post, Agado Waakye hinted at a future collaboration with Aaron Adatsi and Kyekyeku on a project and urged his fans to anticipate it.

"Something Is Cooking🔥🔥 Are You Guys Ready ??"

Watch the video below:

Agado Waakye's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Puyolsavic7 commented:

"See the way Waakye make serious while Cyril is relaxing…. What is the scores?"

Clifford Sam said:

"See how Aaron relax dey play game lol."

Agya_justice commented:

"Like Agado doesn’t tally with Cyril cos he is a street boy 😂😂😂. You guys, Abi u get ma point?"

TG_Grey said:

"Ghanaians are now putting in a lot of works🥰. I love the collaboration 🥰🥰."

obh.ey commented:

"Nice seeing different faces collaborate..not always the same old crew."

Aaron Adatsi attends premiere with baby mama

YEN.com.gh also reported that Aaron Adatsi attended the premiere of his Sweet Palm Wine movie with his baby mama and their son.

The YOLO actor, Eyram, and their grown-up son were seen posing for a photo shoot before the movie premiere at an Accra cinema.

Their appearance at the premiere marked their first public outing since rumours circulated on social media that they had broken up.

