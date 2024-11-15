DJ Switch performed at an event in the US and showed off her disc jockeying skills to the excitement of the crowd, who enjoyed her mixes

The former Talented Kidz winner, who moved from Ghana to the US, had a look of excitement on her face as she switched between songs

She recorded her performance and shared it on her Instagram page, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians praised her skills

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Talented Kidz winner DJ Switch recently performed at an event in the United States, showcasing her impressive disc jockeying skills.

DJ Switch performs at an event in the US in a video. Photo source: djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian-born DJ, now based in the US, thrilled the audience with her mixes and entertained the crowd throughout the event with Ghanaian classics.

Switching seamlessly between songs, DJ Switch created an electric atmosphere with the audience cheering. Her talent was on full display as she worked the turntables, displaying the same passion that propelled her to fame in 2017.

At just nine years old, DJ Switch, whose real name is Erica Tandoh, won TV3's Talented Kidz competition. She beat seven other finalists in a tough contest to claim the top prize. Since then, she has grown significantly in her craft and built an international career.

She recorded her performance and shared it on her Instagram page, where fans praised her talent. Many Ghanaians expressed pride in her continued success.

Ghanaians praise DJ Switch

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

unrulysameflame said:

"My favorite girl. ❤️❤️❤️"

j_billionz._ said:

"Type shi!!🔥 She is back."

fer.nandodrums commented:

"I like the Confidence 😍."

barontettey commented:

"👏! Equality of the sexes. Women can equally do what men can do!"

shadows7054 wrote:

"Much love I got for you sweetheart. 🙌❤️"

DJ Switch's Halloween costume

DJ Switch knows she has to capture the attention of her fans, and she recently did so with her Halloween outfit.

YEN.com.gh reported that she showed off the costume in photos she posted on her Instagram page.

The disc jockey went for a vintage look with a pair of tattered jeans, a white shirt, a denim jacket, and platform shoes

Ghanaians talked about how gorgeous she looked in her outfit and had positive reviews of her vintage look.

Source: YEN.com.gh