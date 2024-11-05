Dr UN has opened up about the amount of money he had raised after coming out to announce that he was battling with kidney disease

In a touching video, a lady handed him an envelope of money containing GH¢10,100 which she said a benevolent person donated

Dr UN thanked Ghanaians for their support and donation as he battled a severe health condition

Lady says that Dr UN has raised GH¢10,100 after announcing a battle with kidney disease on social media.

Dr UN raises GH¢10,100 after announcing a battle with kidney disease. Image Credit: @occupygh

Source: Instagram

Dr UN speaks about funds raised

In the emotional video, the lady noted that when she posted a video of Dr UN soliciting funds for his kidney disease treatment, many people made fun of him.

She noted that dealing with Ghanaians' poor comments took a lot. The lady noted that she did not receive a GH¢1 donation from any benevolent person.

"A big thank you to Gossip24GH. God richly bless you because you were the one who verified the news from us, made a video and shared it for everyone to believe that it was true Dr UN was seriously ill," the lady said.

In her speech, the caring lady noted that some benevolent people donated GH¢10,100 to Dr. UN for his treatment. She then showed the camera the money, enclosed in an envelope, and encouraged everyone to support Dr. UN. She said that no amount was too small.

After Dr. UN was handed the envelope of money, he gave a short speech thanking Ghanaians for their generosity. He bestowed God's blessings and long life onto any person who had donated to his kidney disease treatment.

Update on Dr UN's funds.

Fourth anniversary of Dr UN awards

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians took to social media to celebrate four years since Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN, went viral with his ingenious award scheme.

Rapper Sarkodie, media personality Berla Mundi and several other Ghanaian celebrities were recipients of the fake UN award.

Ghanaians on social media shared their reactions, while others spoke about the celebs who received the award.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh