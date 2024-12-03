Sefa has left Ghanaian rapper D Black's Black Avenue Muzik, dropping a message of appreciation for fans and the label

The singer announced her departure in a lengthy letter that she shared on her Instagram story, bringing an end to her 6-year stint with the label

Sefa, whose contract had ended after five years, signed an additional year, and now that the extra year has ended, she has decided to move on

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Sefa has officially announced her departure from Black Avenue Muzik, the label founded by rapper D Black. Her exit comes after six years of collaboration and growth, marking the end of a significant chapter in her musical journey.

Sefa joined Black Avenue Muzik in 2018, signing an initial five-year contract. She later extended her stay for an additional year. Now that the extended term has concluded, the singer has chosen to step away and pursue new opportunities in her career.

In her heartfelt farewell message on social media, Sefa reflected on her time with the label, highlighting her personal and artistic development. She expressed gratitude towards Black Avenue Muzik for the platform it provided, acknowledging the experiences and connections she made during her tenure. She also emphasised the crucial role of her fans, whom she credited for their support throughout her journey.

During her time with the label, the singer released several hit songs that added to her success. She said the partnership with Black Avenue Muzik allowed her to collaborate with notable artists and expand her brand.

Fans wish Sefa well

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

antitundeednut said:

"Congratulations to you, on your departure. I hope and pray you find your feet afterwards."

albert_kerryson commented:

"Both the record label and the artist we don’t know them. Ghanaian Artists with small fame norr dem dey lef record label. That be why we no dey any map top."

