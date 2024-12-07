Kwaku Manu arrived in Ghana from the US on Saturday, December 7, 2024, to exercise his franchise in the ongoing general elections

The actor who travelled to the US recently was excited after he landed in Ghana, recording himself at the Kotoka International Airport

Kwaku Manu said that he would have been very disappointed with himself if he had not come back to Ghana to vote

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has arrived in Ghana on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from the US to cast his vote in the ongoing general elections.

Kwaku Manu arrives in Ghana to vote in a video. Photo source: kwakumanu

Source: Instagram

The actor landed at Kotoka International Airport and shared a video expressing excitement about returning home. Kwaku Manu recently travelled to the US but returned to Ghana specifically to exercise his civic duty.

He stated that missing the opportunity to vote would have been a major disappointment for him. On Instagram, where he shared his arrival video, many of his followers expressed happiness about his decision to return and encouraged him to vote wisely.

Kwaku Manu has been vocal about the elections in the months leading up to them. He regularly addressed election-related issues on his social media platforms, urging Ghanaians to be cautious and not involve themselves in anything negative at the polls.

Kwaku Manu's return excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kbuatsie reacted:

"Boss vote wisely."

wondaphlakho reacted:

"Welcome home."

opk7124 said:

"Lol 😂i really like your vhim paa but we that we dey here d3 the voting go be hard give us.😂"

Mahama casts his vote

Lots of public figures, including flagbearers, have gone out in their numbers. In a video that has surfaced, John Mahama was spotted casting his vote.

The NDC flagbearer journeyed all the way to Bole Bamboi in the Northern Region to vote, and his presence captured a lot of attention. He confidently shared that the NDC was going to come out victorious in the elections.

Before going to cast his vote, John Mahama did something significant before casting his vote. He visited the graveyard of his late father to offer prayers in a report by YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh