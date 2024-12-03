Kaly Jay, during an X (Twitter) space, struggled as he attempted to explain John Mahama and NDC's 24-hour economy

The influencer who has openly aligned himself with the NDC was bombarded with questions regarding the policy, and his explanation was not enough for his listeners

YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, who is openly NPP, teased his rival and, alongside other netizens, questioned his knowledge of the policy

Social media influencer Kaly Jay faced a tough time during an X (formerly Twitter) Space while explaining the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) proposed 24-hour economy policy.

The policy, promoted by former President John Mahama, aims to boost economic activity by keeping businesses and services running around the clock.

Kaly Jay, a known supporter of the NDC, was asked several questions about how the policy would work. However, his answers did not satisfy listeners. Many participants felt his explanation lacked clarity, leaving them with more questions than answers.

Popular YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, who openly supports the New Patriotic Party (NPP), shared a clip of the conversation on his page, teased Kaly Jay for his struggle and questioned his understanding of the policy. Other netizens also criticized Kaly Jay, suggesting he did not fully grasp the details of the 24-hour economy.

Kaly Jay's explanation causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

e_lexix said:

"Your own policy you can’t explain to us so how are you going to implement it 🤦🏽‍♂️Desperation paa nie."

BelieveAugus commented:

"To me, this 24-hour system is demand-driven. An industrialized economy runs well on a 24-hour economy. Our economy is not industrialized yet. The China mall he used to explain is wack. No HR will hire 3 sets of people for one job in a mall in Ghana."

qwesi_emeraldo said:

"I wish i was on that space so i can ask him questions on what he just said. He spoke for 2 minutes, yet he was repeating himself."

