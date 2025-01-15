Celebrated Ghanaian model Hajia Bintu made a promotional video for luxury car company Zondatec Ghana's Haval H9

The socialite recorded a voice-over speaking about the features of the car while taking it for a test drive on a quiet road

Many people criticised her voice, saying the company should have rather hired a professional voice-over artist for the job

Famous Ghanaian influencer Hajia Bintu got many social media users criticising her voice-over in a luxury car commercial for Zondatec Ghana.

Hajia Bintu's Zondatec Ghana commercial

Hajia Bintu took to her Instagram page to share a paid commercial she did for the Haval H9 for Zondatec Ghana.

For the commercial, she looked elegant in a black short-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans accentuating her curvy figure.

The famous model rocked black high-heels and a black handbag. She flaunted her natural beauty with a bare face.

Hajia Bintu recorded a voice-over for the video as she shared the features of the Haval H9 and why people should purchase the product.

In the same video advert, she also showed the beautiful interior of the luxury car and took it for a test drive on a quiet road.

Reactions to Hajia Bintu's car commercial

Many people took to the comments section to share their honest reviews on the luxury car commercial featuring Hajia Bintu.

They noted that the rubber covering the seats should have been removed because it diminished the beauty of the car's plush interior.

Others said that Zondatec Ghana should have hired a professional voice-over artist for the commercial as they felt Hajia Bintu's voice was not good enough for the beautiful commercial.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the luxury car commercial featuring and voiced over by Hajia Bintu:

brighlawncare said:

"Your voice doesn’t go well with the voice over, humble opinion."

goodtime492 said:

"The voice needs to be someone professional with advertising skills background with slow voice please."

aksultra said:

"So they couldn't remove the plastic off the seats?"

abbadembabarry said:

"Beautiful car. You should have taken off the plastic on the seats 😅."

barbossjoseantonio said:

"The perfect combination beauty and the force 👏👏👏."

mauzeztete said:

"Wei di3 supercar bintu😁😁😁."

toon__houdini said:

"The video was fire but the plastic on the seats took off some points."

Chinese lady takes photos with Hajia Bintu

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian influencer Hajia Bintu fulfilled the dreams of one of her die-hard fans at the unveiling of the Zonda Tank 300 and Zonda Haval in Accra on December 13, 2024.

In a video on social media, a Chinese lady, who was clearly overcome with joy and nervousness, rushed to take pictures with the Ghanaian socialite, which ended up featuring in the photo shoot.

In the video, the Chinese lady wanted to take several pictures while making different poses. Many people admired how Hajia Bintu was loved by all, as they talked about the lady's clear excitement.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

