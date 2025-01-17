Ghanaian TikToker and influencer Felicia Osei has gone viral after jamming to Sarkodie's new song Messiah

Felicia Osei has received positive reviews after attempting to overthrow Dance Lloyd as Dance Messiah with her hilarious dance moves

Ghanaian actresses Tracey Boakye and Roselyn Ngissah have commented on Felicia Osei's dance video on Instagram

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has caused a stir on Instagram after posting her hilarious dance video online.

The Onua FM presenter looked classy in a long-sleeve floral print dress and red stilettos as she jammed to Sarkodie's new song Messiah.

Felicia Osei jams to Sarkodie's Messiah. Photo credit: @oseifelicia.

Many have hailed Felicia Osei as a dance goddess because she can effortlessly dance in high heels without falling.

Felicia Osei looked elegant in a long African braid hairstyle, showing off her bare face without makeup for the dance video.

Felicia Osei joins Sarkodie's new dance challenge

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah and other celebrities have commented on Felicia Osei's hilarious dance video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

tracey_boakye stated:

"Wa no b3 bo fom 🤣🤣."

ahmmed_simmonds stated:

"That particular point, she always stands to dance. Is there not anything they can put there to occupy that space ? 😂😂😂."

roselyn_ngissah stated:

"Asemb3n ni kraaa".

aewura_djoah stated:

"I want to be like you when I grow up😂😂😂😂😂😂."

laburna_ stated:

"Eii don’t fall oo cos the tiles is very slippery plz cos we need more of this dance moves every day.😂😂."

do_it_hard1 stated:

"Dancing way people dey take 1week learn am way you do am simple like that wow 😍😍."

anapuna_mk stated:

"Ala ....3dwuma no nyinaa na way3 no 🔥🔥🔥😂."

chamomilemercedes stated:

"I showed it to my sister, and she shouted Eeeeiiiiiiii😂😂."

ahma_melony stated:

"@osei__felicia ɛdeɛn pɔteee na ɛɛkɔ so wɔ ha?😂😂😂😂."

prettygoddess stated:

"On god, I started watching you on mute but already knew what song you were finna dance to 😂😂! And hey, @dancegodlloyd , @osei__felicia won! Give her the ahenfo kyine3 (crown) lol 🔥🔥🔥👏👏❤️."

ahmmed_simmonds stated:

akosua_fordjour stated:

"This what too much dancing in front of a mirror does 😂."

Watch the video below:

Dancegod Lloyd trends with his dance video

Founder of Dance, Grow, Live Academy, Dancegod Lloyd has a set an unbreakable record with this choreography.

The talented dancer and former member of DWP academy danced to Sarkodie's new song featuring Kweku Flick.

Dancegod Lloyd looked dapper in a designer white top and matching green shorts to complete his stylish look.

Watch the video below:

Felicia Osei models in a stylish kente

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei who looked exquisite in an elegant corseted kente gown for a bridal photoshoot.

Felicia Osei wore heavy makeup with bold eyeshadows and completed her look with an expensive frontal lace hairstyle.

The fashion model also slipped on a uniquely designed white lace gown that went viral on TikTok.

