Musician Stonebwoy has got fans laughing on social media with a video of him looking and behaving like a woman

The musician is seen with a stylish wig on his head while talking about an upcoming football competition between Ghana and Nigeria

He opined that the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Ali Muntari, Kevin Boateng, who made the former Black Stars squad need to come onboard

Stonebwoy said experience and spirit is needed for that crucial game and many people have reacted to the video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has caused a stir on social media with a video of him dressed as a woman.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy is seen rocking a wig, styled halfway on his head.

Thanks to Snapchat filters, the 'wig' makes Stonebwoy look unrecognisable. If not for his voice, it would be difficult for someone to easily identify him.

A collage of Stonebwoy. Photo credit: @stonebwoyb/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He was speaking about the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in which Ghana and Nigeria will face off.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Stonebwoy said that he personally wants whoever would be in charge of the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars, to call old players such as Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Ali Muntari, and Kevin Prince Boateng to play against Nigeria.

He added that that crucial match needs experience and spirit from the players and these are non-negotiable.

He indicated that it is his personal choice and so no one should attack him on this.

Many react to Stonebwoy’s video

Stonebwoy’s video has triggered massive reactions online with some

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

hellovybes_: “Stonebwoy wont ki us.”

dkbghana: “Andriano Stonebwoy Lopez.”

joicel__: “So who decided to pair Ghana with Nigeria? Aaahh.”

nellyville0: “Dear Ghanaians, in everything you do, just remember say we be brothers.”

thegreat_suleman: “Ah stonebowy paaa apart from kelvin prince boateng which of those he mentioned are active footballers he really shock me .”

kafuispendy_7: “That is all...whether they like it or not.”

asonaba55: “I support you we need Agogo too.”

obaa_shandy: “Same thing I said we need Gyan, Essien, Muntari, Painstil, Prince Boateng, all the big boysss Charley.”

Ayisha Modi speaks on why she left Stonebwoy's camp

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy's staunch fan, Ayisha Modi, has finally revealed her side of the story that she fell off with Stonebwoy.

The two, formerly good and close friends fell apart later in 2021 following rumours and reports that Stonebwoy was trying to detach himself from her due to some issues.

In the later part of 2021, they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh