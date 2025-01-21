Fashion personality Charlie Dior has indicated that he is ready to date a Ghanaian celebrity should the opportunity present itself and their goals align

In a recent appearance on GHOne TV, he stated that he already has the experience of having an affair with a celeb after being with one for a night

The fashion critic's statement about sleeping with a celebrity got the show's host and other panellists surprised and asked questions

Fashion critic and social media influencer Charlie Dior has opened up on his dating life, indicating that he has been with a Ghanaian celebrity in the past.

The outspoken fashion personality, who often speaks in support of LGTQ rights, stated that it was a one-night affair which was not based on any concrete relationship.

Charlie Dior shared this while answering questions in his latest appearance on GHOne TV's late-night show, The Toast.

Charlie Dior details affair with Ghanaian celebrity

Speaking on the show, he stated that he does not mind dating a celebrity because he does not feel intimidated by their aura.

"Whatever I do, I do with my full chest. Yeah, I think I can definitely date a celebrity. We just have to have that type of connection."

While he was talking about his willingness to date a celebrity, he was asked if he had been with one before, and he responded:

"I've slept with one before but we were not in a relationship."

Charlie Dior, who has built a reputation for his unfiltered fashion commentary, refused to name the celebrity he had an affair with, leaving it to the viewers to figure out who it was.

"It's up to the audience to figure out which celebrity it is."

Charlie Dior's confession triggers co-panellists

Charlie Dior's statement surprised the show host, Maame Animwaa, and other panellists, who burst out with shouts of surprise.

Their shouts, especially the presenter's, got Charlie Dior wondering and asking if she was sure of what she was saying. Very much in doubt, Charlie Dior said:

"You are lying. You are telling me when go through your phone, we're not gonna find any journalist in there, we're not gonna find any artists, musicians, actors? Girl be for real," he said.

Watch Charlie Dior's statement on GHOne TV in the video below:

