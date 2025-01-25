UCC Fresher Speaks On Dating On Campus, Video Evokes Laughter: "My Money Is Not Enough"
- A video of a UCC student sharing his views on dating on campus has surfaced on social media
- He candidly stated that he was not going to date anyone one on campus since his finances cannot support that
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some supported his claim while others did not
A University of Cape Coast (UCC) fresher has left many social media users in stitches after candidly sharing his thoughts on dating on campus.
In a viral video, the young man humorously confessed that he isn’t considering dating anytime soon because his finances cannot support it.
"My money is not enough," the student bluntly stated while speaking with a content creator in a video.
He went on to explain that as a new student, he is focused on settling into campus life and managing his limited resources.
The video quickly garnered attention online, with many netizens applauding the fresher's honesty and sense of humor.
Some found his perspective relatable, reminiscing about their own struggles as students balancing finances, academics, and relationships.
Others playfully teased the young man, suggesting that love doesn’t always require money.
