Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the surviving girlfriend of the late comic actor C Confion, flaunted her vibrant smile and natural beauty in a video

She shared the video on her TikTok page and it showed her rocking cornrows, lots of lip gloss, a black T-shirt and a necklace bearing her name

Many people in the comment section were overjoyed to see Sandra smiling weeks after the passing of the comic actor

Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the surviving girlfriend of the late Kumawood actor C Confion, flaunted her natural beauty in a video, turning many heads on social media.

C Confion's girlfriend flaunts natural beauty

Using her official TikTok handle, @ceeconfionsbae, Sandra shared a video flaunting her natural beauty.

The portrait video showed her flaunting her neatly done black cornrows that were styled into a ponytail.

Cee Confion's girlfriend wore a black T-shirt and bottoms. She accessorised her look with a layered necklace with her name cursively written on the emblem.

She posed in front of a wall decorated with colourful butterfly cutouts while beaming with a bright smile.

In the background of the video, she played Ghanaian musician Olivetheboy's top charting song, Stay. She vibed to the song in the video, mesmerising many of her ever-growing fans.

Reactions to C Confion's girlfriend's video

Many people in the comment section talked about how happy they were to see Sandra smiling a few weeks after C Confion's passing and his funeral.

Other admirers could not help but talk about her beautiful, natural look in the video. They complimented her, and other potential suitors expressed their interest in her.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Sandra's video of herself flaunting her natural beauty:

Abena Agudie said:

"Because of ur good heart Sandy, I will like your video's every day 🥰."

9:45 said:

"I advise you to change your dp bcus Ghanafoc kasa, when it’s time for you to move on they will say a lot dear."

AdwoaBoat said:

"Good to see you smiling, keep it up. You are so pretty and blessed."

Queen of sweets 🇬🇭🇮🇹🥰😍 said:

"God please help our sister Sandra heal 😭💔."

Monica Sarfowaa said:

"Because of ur good heart sandy it will be well sis."

famelord000 said:

"God bless you for ur kind care abs support you show our bro….. 🙏🙏."

Naya’s Beauri❤️💯 said:

"Everything happens for a reason 🙏🙏be happy dear🥰🥰🥰."

C Confion's girlfriend speaks about his illness

YEN.com.gh reported that the late Ghanaian actor C Confion's girlfriend, Sandra Adwoa Diamond, opened up about her dedication to taking care of him in sickness after his passing.

In a video, Sandra noted that she was with the late actor during his final moments as his health condition deteriorated.

The 20-year-old girl was near tears as she recounted their final moments before he caught his last breath.

The video went viral and touched many hearts who thronged to the comment section with messages of strength.

