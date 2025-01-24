Kwaku Manu, in a video, weighed in on Kofi Adoma's recent shooting incident in Dormaa after footage of the incident emerged

The Kumawood actor said the incident was bizarre and that it was uncommon for a gun to be fired in the direction of a crowd

Kwaku Manu also questioned why the shooter failed to check up on Kofi Adoma even though he was screaming in agony

Popular Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has weighed in on journalist Kofi Adoma's shooting incident after footage recently emerged.

Kwaku Manu speaks on Kofi Adoma's shooting incident after footage emerges. Photo source: Kwaku Manu and Kofi Adomah

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the released footage of Kofi Adoma's shooting on his official YouTube channel, Kwaku Manu shared that the incident was bizarre and uncommon.

The comic actor noted that he had never seen someone place a gun on their shoulder and fire it toward a crowd at a local traditional event.

Kwaku Manu also questioned why the shooter failed to check up on Kofi Adoma even though he was screaming as a result of the excruciating pain.

He slammed the individuals who claimed that the shooting was not intentional. The actor noted that upon watching the footage, the shooter took gradual steps towards the journalist's direction before firing his weapon.

Kwaku Manu also commended renowned businessman Ibrahim Mahama, who has reportedly offered to cover the full cost of Kofi Adoma's eye surgery.

Kofi Adoma recently sustained a severe eye injury, which saw him travel to Dubai for medical treatment after a gunshot hit him as he covered a festival in Dormaa, the capital of the Bono Region of Ghana.

Earlier reports about the incident suggested that the renowned journalist's injury came as a result of gunpowder residue that entered his eye after the gun was discharged.

However, Kofi Adoma's wife, Miracle Adoma, in a video, refuted the claims, stating that her husband had been shot in the eye, contrary to the initial reports about the incident.

She shared that Kofi Adoma was blinded by the shooting, and later on, he also lost sight in the other eye. She also noted that the Dormaa traditional leaders, including the Dormaahene, had failed to check up on her husband after the incident.

A few days ago, footage showing the exact moment an individual fired his gun directly in Kofi Adoma's direction without raising it in the air was released on the journalist's social media channels, which garnered traction.

Watch the video below:

Manu's remarks about Kofi Adoma stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

betteyamoah6874 commented:

"Wise words from a wise man. May God protect you for Ghana."

pearladdo6910 said:

"You have spoken well. God bless you, Kwaku."

franchescaasamoah3046 commented:

"Exactly what I said when I saw the video. I was like, how can you shoot carelessly like that when people are around you on such an occasion? It’s so unfortunate. I pray Kofi heals quickly."

lindatettey1005 said:

"Thank you, bro Kweku. The video showed clearly that it was intentional."

Kofi Adoma's friend speaks on shooting incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Adoma's friend Magraheb gave his account of the journalist's shooting incident.

The popular content creator noted that the reporter had taken a big hit in the eye after the gunpowder landed on his face.

Magraheb recounted how the renowned journalist was injured and had to be rushed to the medical facility immediately.

Source: YEN.com.gh