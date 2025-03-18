Mzbel, in a video, addressed Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations about Castro being her son Adepa's father

The veteran musician noted that she gave birth to her son Adepa six years after her friendship with Castro

Mzbel said there was nothing that could force her to share the true identity of Adepa's biological father

Controversial Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel has finally addressed recent allegations from her former friend, Afia Schwarzenegger about her son Aaron Adepa Amoah's paternity.

Mzbel addresses Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations about Castro being her son Adepa's father. Photo source: @mzbeldaily and @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, the 16 Years hitmaker denied claims that Castro, the late musician Castro, who mysteriously disappeared in 2014, was the father of her son.

Mzbel noted that she last saw Castro after they joined other notable Ghanaian musicians to compose a tribute song for the late Ghanaian musical group Buk Bak member Ronnie Coaches, who sadly passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra from a heart attack on November 21, 2013.

The veteran hiplife musician noted that she gave birth to her son Adepa years after her friendship with Castro Da Destroyer and other musicians from her era collapsed. She said the Toffee hitmaker was still alive when she welcomed her son into the world.

She said:

"The last time I saw Castro was when Ronnie Coaches died and we got together to record a tribute song. I never saw him again. I gave birth to Adepa six years after my friendship with Castro and other colleagues ended. Castro was alive when Adepa was born."

Mzbel said she had no idea why Afia Schwarzenegger and others would assume that the late Castro was the biological father of her son, Aaron Adepa Amoah.

Mzbel with her young son Aaron Adepa Amoah, popularly known as Komfo Black. Photo source: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

The veteran musician questioned why people would enquire about the identity of her son's father. According to her, people who openly flaunted their romantic relationships on social media did not have happy endings with their partners.

Mzbel noted that her relationship with her son's biological father did not concern the public and that she did not want to intrude in his life because of his association with her and her child.

The Awoso Me hitmaker said there was nothing that could force her to share the true identity of Adepa's biological father with the Ghanaian public.

Mzbel noted that her son Adepa knew his real father and had a good relationship with him. She said her son was very intelligent and would not share his father's identity in public.

The musician's remarks come after her former close friend Afia Schwarzenegger dropped the allegations during an interaction with her followers on social media.

Below is the video of Mzbel addressing Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations:

Mzbel's response to Afia's allegations stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

Gifty said:

"Afia Schwarzenegger is just jealous of Mzbel. She's playing hard to get her attention. Mzbel should continue to ignore her."

serwaatic commented:

"Don't worry wai Miss, na mi kraaa I don't understand hmmm mpo, asem nii."

Delali Jemima said:

"Wise woman ampa."

userOheba2 commented:

"Woman of wisdom."

Source: YEN.com.gh