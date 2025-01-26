Michy GH, in a video, confronted a fuel station attendant for allegedly cracking her white Dodge Ram Pickup truck's windscreen

The musician had made a brief stop at a local Shell Filling station when her car's windscreen got damaged

The video of Michy GH confronting the fuel station attendant for allegedly cracking her car's windscreen gained traction on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The baby mama of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy GH, has courted attention after a video of her in a heated confrontation with a fuel station attendant surfaced on social media.

Michy GH fumes and confronts a fuel station attendant for allegedly cracking her car's windscreen. Photo source: @sikaofficial1 and @michygh

Source: TikTok

In a viral video shared by renowned blogger Sika Official on X (formerly Twitter), Michy GH lost her cool as she confronted the fuel station attendant for allegedly cracking her white Dodge Ram Pickup truck's windscreen.

Michy GH's expensive pickup truck's windscreen reportedly suffered damage when the fuel station attendant wiped it during a brief stop at a local Shell Filling station at the Adenta KFC joint in Accra on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

The video showed the entertainment personality, who was recently installed as a queen mother in Aburi, Eastern Region of Ghana, on December 8, 2024, visibly angry as she narrated the unfortunate incident to some bystanders who had gathered at the filling station.

Despite the pleas of some individuals passing by and the fuel station attendant responsible for the incident, Michy GH insisted that the fuel station attendant immediately repair her expensive car's windscreen before she left the Shell filling station for her destination.

The musician recently flaunted the brand new 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 worth almost GH¢1 million after an interview with seasoned radio and TV host Nana Romeo on Accra FM on November 14, 2024. In the interview, she spoke about her EP, business ventures, and other issues in her life.

Below is the video of Michy GH confronting the fuel station attendant:

Michy GH's confrontation with attendant stirs reactions

The video of Michy GH angrily confronting a fuel station attendant for cracking her new 2023 Dodge Ram 1500's windscreen triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

innocenttt_k commented:

"There’s really no Michy without Shatta."

f90dErry said:

"Lmao, a take ma vitz battery jumpstart this same car give this lady. She naa take ma number sey she go send momo later time. More than 4 months this the momo never reach 🤣."

Mharlibu commented:

"Imagine people in the comments expecting her to be happy that her windscreen had been broken. The funny thing is none of these guys have a car. They’d think otherwise if they knew how much a replacement costs and it was theirs."

agyemang_ababio said:

"It could have been avoided, but it's all because of fan-fooling."

Ellabhae4 commented:

"He begs wai. We know the economy make shii, but he begs."

kojo_wale said:

"People must be held responsible for their carelessness. She did nothing wrong."

Lil Win reacts to Twum Barimah's accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win reacted to his friend and Akwatia-based businessman Twum Barimah after his accident on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

The Kumawood actor offered consoling words to Twum Barimah, whose newly purchased Rolls Royce Cullinan suffered severe damages in the accident.

Lil Win's consoling words to Twum Barimah triggered massive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh