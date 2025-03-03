Jesus Ahoufe has got people talking after he complained about recent happenings regarding Mahama's relationship with the clergy

The controversial man of God complained that pastors who played no role in ensuring Mahama won the elections have now taken leadership positions

Ghanaians who took to the comments sections of the video have shared their varied opinions on the concerns shared by Jesus Ahoufe

Popular Ghanaian preacher and leader of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah aka Jesus Ahuofe, has expressed unhappiness over recent happenings ever since John Mahama was officially sworn in as President.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Hi-GH Multimedia, Jesus Ahuofe, who was addressing the congregants of his church, said during the NDC's era in opposition, he was one of the few men of God who prayed and actively supported the party.

He mentioned Prophet Kofi Oduro, Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Prophet Badu Kobi as the three other prophets who also prayed for the NDC party.

Jesus Ahuofe bemoaned that the NDC, after coming into government, have surrounded themselves with sycophants who were known to be against the party during the 2024 election.

He explained that those who resisted the move by Mahama to become President now lead at meetings anytime he meets the clergy.

Jesus Ahoufe lamented about happenings that transpired when he last attended a meeting involving President Mahama and the clergy.

"When we meet those who opposed him during his attempts to become President have now become frontliners. And those who fought for him have been put aside. This morning, I issued a warning to them. If they try me during the next meeting, you will see," he said, looking angry.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Jesus Ahuofe's concern

YEN.com.gh sampled some reactions regarding the utterances by Jesus Ahoufe.

Benin Joshua Benjamin indicated:

"Bishop, you are right with the names you mentioned, but you did not add Opambour because he also fought for NDC in Kumasi, Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole. His life was seriously in danger."

Obeng Sika commented:

"Don’t bring your human nature here. You made mention of some pastors, but all of you couldn’t bring the man in 2016 and 2020, so what shows you brought him in 2024? Stop allowing hatred and envy to cause your down fall. Besides Osofo Badu Kobi's Prophesy against Mahama this 2024, why trying to make it look like you people brought Mahama?"

Kwaku Maison indicated:

"Papa, you are right. You did fantastically well, but don't worry. God is a faithful God."

Kofi Owusu

"God bless you, my dear father. You always speak the truth; that is why you are always going higher and higher. l love you, papa. Keep the fire; please don’t change."

Mahama petitioned to pardon Ato Essien

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lawyer has petitioned President John Mahama to grant a presidential pardon to William Ato Essien.

The founder of Capital Bank is currently sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The petition submitted by Andrew Appiah-Danquah described the sentence for stealing over GH¢90 million as a great injustice.

He also added that Capital Bank’s collapse in 2017 was politically orchestrated.

