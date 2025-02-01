Twene Jonas was recently seen, in a social media video, speeding on a highway in America in his BMW M Power

The video, coming after Jonas claimed that ICE had visited his house, had him boasting that they could never catch him

Twene Jonas' video has triggered varying reactions from his followers online

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

US-based Ghanaian social media personality, Twene Jonas, has been spotted in a new video riding on the streets of America.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Twene Jonas is seen sitting in the car and shouting voice commands.

After some time the screen on the dashboard of the car, a BMW M Power he recently launched on social media, showed it had switched to Sports Plus mode.

Twene Jonas sped off in his BMW M Power bragging that ICE cannot get him. Photo source: @twenejonas

Source: Instagram

He then sped off at high speed, going past almost all the cars he met along the way. While driving he was heard boasting about the performance of his car talking about the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE visits Twene Jonas' former home?

His statements about ICE came on the heels of an earlier video in which he claimed some officials had visited a house he used to live in.

The social media personality indicated that some Ghanaians had reported him to ICE for deportation but the found his absence when they went to his old residence.

Twene Jonas who has gained fame for his outspoken criticism of Ghanaian leaders, expressed frustration over what he saw as a pattern of sabotage among his fellow countrymen.

Watch the video below:

Twene Jonas suggests ICE can't catch him

In his speech in the car, Twene Jonas referred to the ICE programme to deport illegal immigrants under President Donald Trump.

According to him, even if the ICE were to come after him, they would never catch him because of his car, adding that he would leave them behind in a chase on the highway.

He also referenced the ICE in his caption to the video which read:

"Let's enjoy the sound of my pure luxury beast SUV V12 BMW M competition M Power, M performance. Powerhouse 🔥 I can easily escape Trump ICE P0lice simple as A,B,C. Glass Nkoaa 🔥 The system is working 24/7💪🏾 The truth will always defeat lies 👍🏾 Hw3 fomm 🥰 We run the city 🏙️."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to video of Twene Jonas speeding

The video of Twene Jonas speeding off in his BMW has sparked mixed reactions. While some suggest he would deported others empathised with him.

niistudiosgh said:

"You will come home very soon😂😂😂."

bra._.qwarmhi said:

"Some people are hating and reporting him with their hunger 😂."

obibini_266 said:

"You can't do that in the UK. Cameras will pick u up simple and nice."

onukpaa said:

"Is he crying or laughing?🤣"

perkins_wadlow said:

"Some of u guys just hating for no reason it doesn't matter if he's struggling but at least he makes almost everyone happy whenever they are sad, bro is enjoying during deportation time, I see people saying he can't go out cos he ain't got legit papers man yall should think about ur economy let's go."

sixy_mallam said:

"😂😂😂🤣🤣 life is good 😂😂😂🤣 but there’s one thing you’re still afraid of Trump."

Twene Jonas confident he won't be deported

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas, in a video, had maintained confidence in his immigration status amid ongoing deportations.

He claimed that immigration officials could not get him because he was cruising in town with an expensive car.

Twene Jonas narrated how a legal citizen was mistakenly taken by immigration officials for his lifestyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh