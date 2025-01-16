Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, wore four stylish outfits for her pregnancy shoot

The United Showbiz looked fabulous in heavy skin tone makeup and long eyelashes to enhance her look

Some social media users have commented on the United Showbiz presenter's pregnancy photos on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, commonly known as MzGee in the Entertainment industry, has posted her beautiful pregnancy photos on Instagram.

The United Showbiz wore four different ensembles, including sporty wear, street style, and elegant gowns, to announce the pregnancy and birth of her first child.

UTV Presenter Mzgee slays in beautiful outfits for her pregnancy. Photo credit: @iammzgee.

The award-winning television presenter married her colleague at Joy FM, Mr Raymond Acquah, in October 2017.

Mzgee rocks a Varsity jacket and jeans

Style influencer Mzgee nearly broke the internet with her simple Varsity jacket and denim jeans for her first pregnancy shoot.

Check out the photos below:

Mzgee rocks a blue custom-made lace gown

TV host Mzgee made pregnancy women fall in love with her floor-sweeping lace gown for her pregnancy photoshoot.

She looked long curly hairstyle and a goddess headpiece to while flaunting her baby bumps in the trending photos.

Check out the photos below:

Mzgee slays in a glittering short dress

The style influencer looked heavily pregnancy in a cutout that flaunted her smooth legs. The new mother opted a mild makeup and long eyelashes for the pregnancy photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Mzgee looks demure in a long dress

Ghanaian TV host Mzgee looks very gorgeous in an off-shoulder white dress for her pregnancy photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Mzgee slays stylishly for her pregnancy shoot

Some social media users have commented on Mgee pregnancy photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

esthernaana7gmail.com8 stated:

"I will also be congratulated in Jesus name 🙌👏."

Therealopambour stated:

"More mama more!😍😍."

Sdovlo stated:

"Akpe Na Yehowa Laa."

dorothy_akosua_antwi stated:

"To him alone be the glory👏."

stellathe_star77 stated:

"We want more 😍😍😍😍 indeed in his time 🔥🔥🙌🙌."

qhwekuromanphada stated:

"Good is Good 😊 ❤️🙌."

happylebene stated:

"So beautiful ❤️❤️."

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

"To God be the Glory. Congratulations Mamaga ❤❤."

thejulianaamoateng stated:

"Hw3 ne f3! He makes all things beautiful 🥳❤️💃."

shikcollection stated:

"What God can not do does not exist🔥🔥🔥."

blessings_aaaaaaaaaa stated:

"Herrrr there is God ooooo."

apiubenedicta stated:

"Congratulations once more dear,but you see that UTV chair?its blessed😩🙏🏼."

adwoa_agyemang stated:

"Congratulations 🥳❤️🙌."

akumaamamazimbi stated:

"Halaluya Halaluya Halaluya 👏👏👏👏👏."

iambecky23 stated:

"Mawu fe Amenuveve la👌😍😍 Akpene kakaka🙏🏻🙏🏻."

jacquahboutique.ja stated:

"It the baby a boy or girl? Congratulations 🎊🎈🍾."

flavaflavswife stated:

"Burriful! ❤️ congrats mama."

peps_outlook stated:

"God is faithful ❤️❤️👏👏."

obaa4578 stated:

"Ahhhh 3f3 papa😍😍😍😍wo tri nkwa ooo ❤️."

qhwekuromanphada stated:

"God we thank you ooo 👏👏👏."

marison324 stated:

"😍😍😍😍😍Beautiful."

MzGee looks glamorous in a maxi dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian television host MzGee who emerged as one of the fashionable style influencers in 2025.

The multi-talented entertainment program host has gone viral with her custom-made red gown and flawless makeup.

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's impeccable beauty and flawless makeup look on Instagram.

