Kojo Forex in a vlog he shared on his YouTube channel partied with some friends and women on a yacht in Dubai, where he currently lives

The forex trader who moved from Ghana to Dubai lived his best life as he popped champaign and danced with his friends on the luxurious boat

In the comments section of the video, many admirers of Kojo Forex were happy to see him living his best life and hoped to be as successful as he was

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian forex trader Kojo Forex recently shared a vlog on his YouTube channel, showing him partying with friends on a yacht in Dubai, where he currently lives.

Kojo Forex chills with rich friends on a yacht. Photo source: kojoforex

Source: Youtube

The video captured him popping champagne and dancing on the luxurious boat with his guests.

Before heading to the yacht, he had trouble deciding which of his luxury cars to use for the trip. He eventually chose the Cybertruck, making a grand entrance before joining the party.

Kojo Forex, who moved from Ghana to Dubai for its favourable business environment and lower taxes, has become a well-known figure in the forex trading industry. He frequently shares his achievements online, attracting a large following.

Many of his admirers in the comments section of the video expressed happiness at seeing him enjoy his success. Some shared their hopes of achieving similar financial freedom.

Kojo Forex's lifestyle excites many people

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Lilbabykhalifa said:

"You always inspire me. I've learned a lot from you both trading and outside trading. Thank you🙏💯 Watch out for the name, KOFI FOREX, in the future."

KaroDavid-k9g commented:

"You're are the reason most of all guys out here are happy cause you are the best 🙌🙌🙌 even if today is not my day I know for sure my time will come."

blocboynba7787 said:

"Happy to see my African bros winning and chilling together. Kojo you are on a different level."

@topstyleskampala2415 commented:

"Jah bless u more Aka GBp aka king of blues may u live to see more an aspire in life the only forex Goa."

Michy sells fruit juice by roadside

Another popular entrepreneur, Michy caught the attention of Ghanaians after she was spotted selling fruit juice by the roadside.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the ex-of musician Shatta Wale was busy serving customers at her fruit juice stall.

Ghanaians have praised Michy for being an industrious and independent woman.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh