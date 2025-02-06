Kar Lite, in an interview, opened up about the massive earnings he has made from content creation on TikTok

The social media sensation said he had earned more than GH₵500K since he started running ads and other stuff on his account

Kar Lite added that he had decided to quit creating content on TikTok as he felt he had amassed a lot of money and was okay in life

Ghanaian social media sensation Kar Lite has opened up about his massive earnings from using the TikTok platform.

Social media sensation Kar Lite opens up about his TikTok earnings. Photo source: @karlite_amina

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with content creator Ekow Black, Kar Lite noted that based on his calculations, he has earned close to GH₵500K since he began creating content on TikTok.

The TikToker, who earned a big brand influencer deal with Kivo after creating a catchy song and constantly promoting their products on his platform, said his earnings primarily came from the numerous ads he ran and other stuff he put on his account.

He said:

"If I combine everything, I would say I have made about GH₵500K. The money comes from the ads and other stuff I put out on TikTok."

The Peeva Beverages brand influencer noted that he would have earned a lot more than GH₵500K as he had already spent a huge chunk of the money he had received after becoming an overnight sensation on TikTok.

Kar Lite claimed that his manager, Patrick Collins was very wealthy and could afford to pay salaries to all the prominent TikTok influencers combined.

He said that despite his manager's wealth, he has always maintained a simple lifestyle and does not flaunt his wealth on social media for the public to see.

Kar Lite added that he had decided to quit creating content on TikTok as he felt he had amassed a lot of money and was okay with his progress in life.

He said:

"I think the GH₵500K is even small if I look at the money I have spent since I became popular."

"My manager, Patrick Collins, has a lot of money. He can pay all the TikTokers in Ghana. He is so rich but he does not make noise about it. That is why I have stopped creating content on TikTok because I feel I am okay with where I am in life at the moment. Sometimes you just need some money to take care of your family."

Below is the video of Kar Lite speaking about his TikTok earnings:

Kar Lite's TikTok earnings stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

QwammeBuju commented:

"Five billion then Ekua and Asantewaa dems get money waaaa."

Dream Chaser said:

"Never reveal your source of income 😭."

Kencho commented:

"500k no bi any money so why is the host acting too surprised? In dollars, you go get like 27,000 USD or something."

Josh_Antiri said:

"What about the guy who dances behind his back?"

BIGBOBBY commented:

"Chale, then we all for start fooling for TikTok o."

Kar Lite explains his TikTok inactiveness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kar Lite explained why he had become inactive on TikTok after landing numerous high-profile brand influencer deals.

The social media sensation shared his decision to stop creating music on his TikTok account consistently.

Kar Lite could not hide his emotions as he hinted that some personal issues with his associates were hindering his blossoming career.

Source: YEN.com.gh