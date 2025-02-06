Ohene Kwame Frimpong, in an old video, was spotted drinking Koko from a rubber at a local food joint by the roadside

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North paid for some individuals lined up in a queue at the food joint

The video of Ohene Kwame Frimpong drinking Koko by the roadside garnered positive reactions on social media

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Ohene Kwame Frimpong has courted attention on social media after an old video of him enjoying breakfast surfaced on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Asante Akyem North MP, sporting an all-black casual outfit with sneakers was spotted sitting on a wooden bench and drinking Hausa Koko from a rubber with bread, a popular local delicacy by the roadside at a local joint.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, who recently made the headlines for speaking the Akan local language in parliament seemed to be having a fun time and watched as a group of individuals lined up in a queue to purchase the Hausa Koko from the vendor while he enjoyed his breakfast.

It appeared the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North constituency had paid for the individuals in the queue's meals as a young boy approached him to express his gratitude for the politician's generous gesture.

Hausa Koko is a smooth, spicy porridge made from fermented ground corn or millet. It is a common breakfast in Ghana, often paired with koose, a fried bean cake, or bofrot, a type of doughnut.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong's election to parliament

Ohene Kwame Frimpong was elected into the Parliament of Ghana after winning the Asante Akyem parliamentary seat as an independent candidate during the December 7, 2024 elections.

The politician unseated the incumbent New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, who had served two consecutive terms as the constituency's Member of Parliament after capturing the seat in the 2016 elections.

Before venturing into politics, Ohene Kwame Frimpong gained prominence for his philanthropic works as a successful entrepreneur.

Over the years, he has contributed to significant developmental projects in his native Agogo Asante Akyem community, including the reconstruction and expansion of their central mosque in 2021.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong also established Salt Media, the first-ever media broadcasting company in the community. He also played an instrumental role in Ghanaian award-winning rapper Medikal's high-profile Medikal Live in London concert at the Indigo O2 arena in the UK in 2024.

The current Asante-Akyem MP also owns other profitable businesses in Ghana and the US.

Below is the video of Asante Ohene drinking Koko by the roadside:

Reactions to Asante-Akyem MP drinking Koko

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Cindy Ann commented:

"This man helped me through my nursing school journey. God bless you, boss."

Lumber ba daughter said:

"Very simple. May God protect you and feed you both spiritually and physically 🙏 ✨️❤️."

NickM commented:

"If he maintains this humbleness and does as the constituency pleases, then he will rule for a very long time. Sometimes this is what people want o, humbleness."

Gloria said:

"What a selfless man. Always doing good wherever he goes with his kind heart. God bless you 🙏."

