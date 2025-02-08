Famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper has debunked rumours about him being appointed as the CEO of the Gaming Commission of Ghana by President Mahama

Nigerian singer Davido reacted to the fake news saying that the renowned blogger deserved a government appointment due to his hard work

Ghanaian musician Archipalago and several others agreed with Davido, while others wished that the news was not fake

Nigerian singer Davido has expressed his endorsement of famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper for an appointment by President John Dramani Mahama.

Davido endorses GH Hyper

GH Hyper took to his Instagram page to announce and debunk rumours about President Mahama appointing him as the CEO of the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

The renowned blogger who has over the years proven strong ties with the Mahama family denied the news which was flying around on social media.

He posted the flier which had the logos of the sister stations of renowned Ghanaian media house, EIB Network. In the caption of the post, GH Hyper urged his millions of followers to ignore the news.

"Please ignore the fake news," GH Hyper wrote.

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, Davido, saw the post and in the comment section wrote in jest that the celebrated Ghanaian blogger should be appointed by President Mahama for any governmental role.

Davido eulogised and hailed GH Hyper's hard work and implied that if he were to be appointed by the President, he would exceed expectations.

"Dem for appoint u something ooo u try well well 😂," Davido wrote in the comments.

Reactions to GH Hyper debunking rumours

Ghanaian musician Archipalago and many others in the comment section agreed with Davido and noted that GH Hyper was deserving of a government appointment.

Others also advised that he should focus on blogging and could perhaps be the official blogger to the first family, thereby not creating the narrative of a biased blogger.

Below are the reactions of social media users to GH Hyper's post:

awal_pablo said:

"You deserve it paaa Enockay go be your Deputy 🤣🤣🤣."

casty_moments_gh said:

"Lol but it won’t be a bad news to see tho. Like I Dey come house straight!!!😂😂😂."

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 remember u are still here and I can boldly sue u for making me laugh this hard😂😂😂😂😂😂. Be careful wait."

archipelago said:

"He never lied 😂"

mildred_unscripted said:

"But immediately he gets an appointment he will lose credibility as an objective blogger. I think he should stay with the blogging although he covered the election well too."

John Dumelo speaks after Mahama's appointment

YEN.com.gh reported that actor-turned-politician John Dumelo shared a few words after becoming Ghana's new deputy minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.

The MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency's first words which he posted on his X account were directed towards his boss-to-be, Eric Opoku.

His message to the minister garnered significant traction on social media as he hoped to join him in office.

