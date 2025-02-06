Veteran Nollywood actor Columbus Irosanga has passed away, reports in the media have indicated

The reports have been given credence by post from actress Hilda Dokubo who mourned her colleague

The news has triggered sad reactions from movie lovers and other social media users who shared their memories of Irosanga

The Nigerian movie industry, known as Nollywood, has been thrown into a state of mourning once again.

One of its veteran actors, Columbus Irosanga, popularly known on the movie scene as 'Igbudu', has reportedly passed away.

Details of his passing are sketchy, but the news was broken on social media by the Nigerian blog @thetattleroomng, which shared the veteran actor's photos online.

Check the post announcing Columbus Irosanga's passing below:

Hilda Dokubo mourns Nollywood colleague Columbus Irosanga

Following the announcement, ace Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo confirmed the news with a post on her Instagram.

She shared a text image wondering if there was a shortage of angels in heaven that the few on earth were being called home like this. She further described the loss of the veteran actor as a big blow to Uniport (University of Port Harcourt), Rivers State, and Nollywood.

"Our uncle Coli @colu_mbusirisoanga has gone to be with the lord. Ikoli eh dein na mu," she captioned.

See Hilda's post below:

Columbus Irosanga's career and movies

The late Columbus Irosanga tive of Okirika in Nigeria's Rivers State has been on the movie scene for about three decades.

He was most famous for his role as the fearsome chief priest in the action movie, Issakaba. His name in the movie, Igbudu, eventually became his nickname for film lovers. He also starred in films like 7 Kilometre, Agbako, Dog Meeting, Ojadike, and Elders at War.

Apart from acting, Irosanga was also an academic who taught for many years at the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport). He was a senior lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts.

Netizens react to Columbus Ironsanga's passing

The news of Columbus Irosanga's passing has saddened movie lovers and others on social media. Coming a few months after another Nollywood veteran, Emmanuel France also passed, many were heartbroken. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered.

official_belastarr said the late actor was his teacher:

"Sir Columbus 😢. May his soul rest in peace. He taught me on several occasions when I was still in school."

classic_imaima described the deceased as a great man:

"O my goodness, great man, may his soul rest in peace. Great actor."

augustina.a.m reminisced on one of the deceased's movies:

"😢😢😢Rest in peace sir. This man make me no sleep after watching one of his movies those days."

sassynsugar feared the deceased's face:

"God I know his face alone scares me but he should have lived more😩."

