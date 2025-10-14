Veteran gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has shared his thoughts on the feud between the late legendary musician Daddy Lumba's wives

The man of God publicly shared his candid opinion on how Akosua Serwaa failed to file for divorce when Charles Kwadwo Fosu was alive

Some social media users have commented on Edward Akwasi Boateng's viral interview on the X platform

Ghanaian gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has explained why Akosua Serwaa did not officially file for divorce.

The Makoma So Ade hitmaker shared the revelation in a video that has since gone viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Reason Akosua Serwaa didn't file for divorce

In the trending video, veteran gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng stated that under Ghanaian law, the spouse who initiates a divorce must go through the appropriate legal process, such as the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), or a relevant authority outside Ghana, to dissolve the marriage.

According to him, some individuals avoid officially filing for divorce because they fear financial loss. If the woman files, the law may require her to compensate the man since she carries his name.

"My wife was the one who left me, so she has to file for divorce at the KMA. But she doesn’t want to take it there and spend a lot of money. Whoever leaves the partner has to pay a lot. So they avoid it,” he said.

"They’ll keep the divorce papers and present them after you pass away. I will personally file to confirm that she has divorced me. Once accepted, the marriage will officially end. She took my name, so she should take the papers there for compensation to be processed."

Edward Akwasi Boateng to divorce his wife

Edward Akwasi Boateng also disclosed that he has taken the bold decision to officially divorce his wife, who left him when he was ill.

The gospel musician highlighted that he would send evidence to prove that his wife had divorced him first.

He added that he wouldn't want his first wife to fight with his new partner over properties when he dies.

Edward Akwasi Boateng Shades Broda Sammy

Edward Akwasi Boateng also made controversial remarks about fellow gospel musician Broda Sammy.

In an interview with KayB TV on YouTube, Akwasi Boateng criticised Broda Sammy for allegedly promoting radical beliefs through his music and lifestyle. He also condemned the new generation of gospel musicians for using inappropriate methods to gain attention.

Criminals have entered the gospel music industry. You’ll identify them by the spectacles they wear,” Akwasi Boateng claimed."

The famous male gospel musician specifically criticised young gospel artists who promote their music through raunchy means and condone immoral acts such as sports betting.

Edward Akwasi Boateng talks about his ideal woman

